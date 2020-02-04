We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iron Ore Price Analysis: Hammered Into Support as Coronavirus Fears Spread Further

Iron Ore Price Analysis: Hammered Into Support as Coronavirus Fears Spread Further

2020-02-04 09:10:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Iron Ore Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Iron ore trades at a near three-month low and may struggle to move higher.
  • Chart gap needs to be put into context.

Iron Ore Roiled as Sellers Dominate Market Re-Opening

Iron prices were hammered lower as the Chinese markets re-opened after their holiday and hit their lowest level since the double-bottom made on November 8 and November 12. A huge gap has been left on the chart – currently between 597 and 637 – that traditionally would need to be filled. It should be noted however that the penultimate candle on the daily chart was on January 23 before an 11-day holiday gap ahead of the market being re-opened today. Gaps on charts are traditionally expected to be filled, however this price and time gap may prove different.

The chart does show a strong short-term support level around 563 which held on its first test today. A close below here would have seen iron ore trading at a fresh one-year low. If support holds then iron ore is likely to trade in the low 600s in the short- to medium-term before attempting to break above 637. The CCI indicator shows the extreme oversold nature of the market, but again there is a time gap due to market’s closure.

The daily chart does paint a bearish picture with iron ore now trading below all three moving-averages and with the Chinese coronavirus still spreading, the spot iron ore price may struggle to make a sustainable break higher.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Iron Ore Daily Price Chart (January 2019 - February 4, 2020)

Iron ore prices hammered lower
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Iron Ore – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

