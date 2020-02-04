Iron Ore Price Analysis: Hammered Into Support as Coronavirus Fears Spread Further

Iron Ore Price, Analysis and Chart:

Iron ore trades at a near three-month low and may struggle to move higher.

Chart gap needs to be put into context.

Iron Ore Roiled as Sellers Dominate Market Re-Opening

Iron prices were hammered lower as the Chinese markets re-opened after their holiday and hit their lowest level since the double-bottom made on November 8 and November 12. A huge gap has been left on the chart – currently between 597 and 637 – that traditionally would need to be filled. It should be noted however that the penultimate candle on the daily chart was on January 23 before an 11-day holiday gap ahead of the market being re-opened today. Gaps on charts are traditionally expected to be filled, however this price and time gap may prove different.

The chart does show a strong short-term support level around 563 which held on its first test today. A close below here would have seen iron ore trading at a fresh one-year low. If support holds then iron ore is likely to trade in the low 600s in the short- to medium-term before attempting to break above 637. The CCI indicator shows the extreme oversold nature of the market, but again there is a time gap due to market’s closure.

The daily chart does paint a bearish picture with iron ore now trading below all three moving-averages and with the Chinese coronavirus still spreading, the spot iron ore price may struggle to make a sustainable break higher.

Recommended by Nick Cawley Traits of Successful Traders Get My Guide

Iron Ore Daily Price Chart (January 2019 - February 4, 2020)

Recommended by Nick Cawley Building Confidence in Trading Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Iron Ore – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.