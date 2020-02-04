We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, Gold and S&P
2020-02-03 17:06:00
US Dollar Longs Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Jump, CAD at Risk - COT Report
2020-02-03 10:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Bleak as Brexit Slide Continues
2020-02-04 09:10:00
British Pound Technical Forecasts: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NOK
2020-02-04 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gain on China Slowdown Woes, British Pound Sinks
2020-02-04 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD – Charts to Watch
2020-02-03 17:02:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Testing Support as US Dollar Strength Trumps Coronavirus Fears For Now
2020-02-04 10:30:00
Crude Oil Gains as Risk Appetite Revives, Production Cuts Possible
2020-02-04 07:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains as Risk Appetite Revives, Production Cuts Possible
2020-02-04 07:09:00
China Stocks Gap Down Doesn't Pull Dow or AUDUSD With It, But Oil Slide Persists
2020-02-04 03:32:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-02-03 18:00:00
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-01-31 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.36%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 78.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tAabHermLP
  • Forex Trading Patterns - What Happens Next? Nice Interactive @DailyFX #trading #forex https://www.dailyfx.com/research/forex-trading-patterns
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.73% Silver: 0.37% Gold: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3MjVsWGHRg
  • #DidYouKnow crude #oil is a natural resource that differs in composition depending on its location. Find out more crude oil facts from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Ssp486xz2J #OOTT #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/74SAyKpagF
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aa4L2RzQkN
  • Senior WHO official - via Reuters - says re coronavirus - currently we are not in a pandemic...we are at a phase where we have an epidemic of coronavirus with multiple foci. #coronavirus #who
  • USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: Will USD/CAD Repeat Last Year’s Failure? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/02/04/USD-vs-Canadian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-Will-USDCAD-Repeat-Last-Years-Failure-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/MAX3FgXdmh
  • Another traditional indicator of economic weakness... https://t.co/Ncoh3paAk4
  • RT @IGSquawk: Baltic Dry Index falls to 466 (-4.31%) lowest level since 2016. $BDIY
Gold Price Testing Support as US Dollar Strength Trumps Coronavirus Fears For Now

Gold Price Testing Support as US Dollar Strength Trumps Coronavirus Fears For Now

2020-02-04 10:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price, News, Analysis and Chart

  • Gold consolidating near short-term support zone.
  • Chinese coronavirus death toll now exceeds 420.

Gold (XAU/USD) Nudges Off its Recent Highs but Chinese Virus Fears Remain

Gold has moved lower this week after printing a short-term high of $1,592/oz. over the weekend session and currently traded around $1,568/oz. as renewed US dollar strength dampens the recent rally. The greenback’s rally has been helped by recent better-than-expected US data releases and is now within striking distance of levels last seen two months ago. The US dollar basket (DXY) positive outlook is now supported by all three moving averages in the short-term, and this evening’s US State of the Nation speech and Friday’s US Labor Report (NFPs) will be key for the greenback’s short-term direction.

The Chinese coronavirus outbreak shows no sign of abating with over 20,000 confirmed cases of the flu in and 420 fatalities reported in China. China’s leader Xi Jinping overnight said that the outbreak had shown up deficiencies and shortfalls in the country’s handling of the crisis and said that the country must improve its ability ‘in handling urgent and dangerous tasks’.

With the coronavirus expected to dominate headlines in the short-term, any weakening of the US dollar could see gold push higher again and test the January 11 near seven-year high above $1,611.5/oz. Gold is currently trading on the 20-day moving average and there are various supportive price points and a cluster of recent trades down to $1,546/oz. The last two days ranges have broken the series of short-term higher lows and need to be watched for further evidence of current market sentiment.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart (May 2019 – February 4, 2020)

gold price showing effect of us dollar and coronavirus
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Bleak as Brexit Slide Continues
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Bleak as Brexit Slide Continues
2020-02-04 09:10:00
Iron Ore Price Analysis: Hammered Into Support as Coronavirus Fears Spread Further
Iron Ore Price Analysis: Hammered Into Support as Coronavirus Fears Spread Further
2020-02-04 09:10:00
Australian Dollar Gains As RBA Leaves Interest Rates On Hold, As Expected
Australian Dollar Gains As RBA Leaves Interest Rates On Hold, As Expected
2020-02-04 03:30:00
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-02-03 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.