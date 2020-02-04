We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro & Pound Pairs – Forex Analysis & Charts
2020-02-04 12:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, Gold and S&P
2020-02-03 17:06:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro & Pound Pairs – Forex Analysis & Charts
2020-02-04 12:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Bleak as Brexit Slide Continues
2020-02-04 09:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gain on China Slowdown Woes, British Pound Sinks
2020-02-04 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD – Charts to Watch
2020-02-03 17:02:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Global Indices Bid, USD, Gold & Oil Stabilize, Tesla Shorts Incinerated - US Market Open
2020-02-04 13:30:00
Gold Price Testing Support as US Dollar Strength Trumps Coronavirus Fears For Now
2020-02-04 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Global Indices Bid, USD, Gold & Oil Stabilize, Tesla Shorts Incinerated - US Market Open
2020-02-04 13:30:00
Crude Oil Gains as Risk Appetite Revives, Production Cuts Possible
2020-02-04 07:09:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-02-03 18:00:00
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-01-31 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/yVhnmw6ygG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.35%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 78.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/C2oYdrnQCc
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.42% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GSEipoKf0B
  • The $AUD is at risk to declines against the US Dollar and Japanese Yen, with trader positioning supporting the downside scenario for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY after the Fed. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ccbQgrNtoj https://t.co/5wys7vZFFC
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.36%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 78.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tAabHermLP
  • Forex Trading Patterns - What Happens Next? Nice Interactive @DailyFX #trading #forex https://www.dailyfx.com/research/forex-trading-patterns
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.73% Silver: 0.37% Gold: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3MjVsWGHRg
  • #DidYouKnow crude #oil is a natural resource that differs in composition depending on its location. Find out more crude oil facts from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Ssp486xz2J #OOTT #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/74SAyKpagF
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aa4L2RzQkN
Euro & Pound Pairs – Forex Analysis & Charts

Euro & Pound Pairs – Forex Analysis & Charts

2020-02-04 12:40:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Charts in Focus:

EUR/USD bouncing off support around 11000 is starting to prove to be short-lived as it turns down off resistance via the trend-line from off the December high and the underside of the trend-line rising up from October. A break below 11000 could have the low from the fall under fire as new cycle lows appear to be in the works.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (hit resistance, could roll lower again)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

EUR/JPY appears to be in a corrective-move off the recent low. A bear-flag could be in the pipeline, and with the cross-rate below the September trend-line, the broader downtrend looks ready to reassert itself. The 200-day may put a lid on the corrective up-move, while a breakdown below 11977 should have EUR/JPY rolling downhill again.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily Chart (consolidation pattern could form here)

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY Chart by TradingView

GBP/USDcontinues to find buyers around the 13000/12940-area. It appears though that this area of support is becoming increasingly weakened by the repeated attempts to break it. Should we see Cable get some separation soon, look for it to sell off towards the 200-day under 12700.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (holding support, for now)

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/JPY is finding good support around 14100/4080, which is keeping it buoyed for now. However, a descending wedge is coming into view and could spell trouble soon. Sterling versus both the Dollar and Pound looks set to eventually break support; however, support is support until it is broken.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily Chart (descending wedge forming)

GBP/JPY daily chart

GBP/JPY Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Global Indices Bid, USD, Gold & Oil Stabilize, Tesla Shorts Incinerated - US Market Open
Global Indices Bid, USD, Gold & Oil Stabilize, Tesla Shorts Incinerated - US Market Open
2020-02-04 13:30:00
Demand for Havens Wanes as Sentiment Picks Up | Webinar
Demand for Havens Wanes as Sentiment Picks Up | Webinar
2020-02-04 13:00:00
Gold Price Testing Support as US Dollar Strength Trumps Coronavirus Fears For Now
Gold Price Testing Support as US Dollar Strength Trumps Coronavirus Fears For Now
2020-02-04 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Bleak as Brexit Slide Continues
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Bleak as Brexit Slide Continues
2020-02-04 09:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bearish
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/JPY
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.