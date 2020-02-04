Demand for Havens Wanes as Sentiment Picks Up | Webinar

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro & Pound Pairs – Forex Analysis & Charts
2020-02-04 12:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, Gold and S&P
2020-02-03 17:06:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro & Pound Pairs – Forex Analysis & Charts
2020-02-04 12:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Bleak as Brexit Slide Continues
2020-02-04 09:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gain on China Slowdown Woes, British Pound Sinks
2020-02-04 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD – Charts to Watch
2020-02-03 17:02:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Global Indices Bid, USD, Gold & Oil Stabilize, Tesla Shorts Incinerated - US Market Open
2020-02-04 13:30:00
Gold Price Testing Support as US Dollar Strength Trumps Coronavirus Fears For Now
2020-02-04 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Global Indices Bid, USD, Gold & Oil Stabilize, Tesla Shorts Incinerated - US Market Open
2020-02-04 13:30:00
Crude Oil Gains as Risk Appetite Revives, Production Cuts Possible
2020-02-04 07:09:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-02-03 18:00:00
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-01-31 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/yVhnmw6ygG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.35%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 78.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/C2oYdrnQCc
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.42% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GSEipoKf0B
  • The $AUD is at risk to declines against the US Dollar and Japanese Yen, with trader positioning supporting the downside scenario for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY after the Fed. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ccbQgrNtoj https://t.co/5wys7vZFFC
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.36%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 78.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tAabHermLP
  • Forex Trading Patterns - What Happens Next? Nice Interactive @DailyFX #trading #forex https://www.dailyfx.com/research/forex-trading-patterns
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.73% Silver: 0.37% Gold: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3MjVsWGHRg
  • #DidYouKnow crude #oil is a natural resource that differs in composition depending on its location. Find out more crude oil facts from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Ssp486xz2J #OOTT #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/74SAyKpagF
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aa4L2RzQkN
Demand for Havens Wanes as Sentiment Picks Up | Webinar

Demand for Havens Wanes as Sentiment Picks Up | Webinar

2020-02-04 13:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is improving as market fears about the coronavirus have receded, boosting demand for riskier assets at the expense of safe havens.
  • However, as the death toll rises, it is possible that risk aversion will return.

Traders shift carefully out of safe havens

Traders have become modestly more optimistic about the economic impact of the coronavirus, moving out of safe havens and into riskier assets. However, the flows so far have been small and it is hard to argue that the previous “risk off” mood will not return.

As the chart below shows, the move up in AUD/USD, for example, needs to be seen in the context of the previous tumble in the Australian Dollar, which is seen widely in the markets as a proxy for China as the two economies are so closely linked.

AUD/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (October 29, 2019 – February 4, 2020)

Latest AUD/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -5% 4%
Weekly 40% -22% 22%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Elsewhere, GBP/USD has steadied after Monday’s concerns that the EU and the UK are digging in ahead of the upcoming Brexit talks.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Global Indices Bid, USD, Gold & Oil Stabilize, Tesla Shorts Incinerated - US Market Open
Global Indices Bid, USD, Gold & Oil Stabilize, Tesla Shorts Incinerated - US Market Open
2020-02-04 13:30:00
Euro & Pound Pairs – Forex Analysis & Charts
Euro & Pound Pairs – Forex Analysis & Charts
2020-02-04 12:40:00
Gold Price Testing Support as US Dollar Strength Trumps Coronavirus Fears For Now
Gold Price Testing Support as US Dollar Strength Trumps Coronavirus Fears For Now
2020-02-04 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Bleak as Brexit Slide Continues
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Bleak as Brexit Slide Continues
2020-02-04 09:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.