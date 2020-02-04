Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Bounce Off Support - What's Next?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro & Pound Pairs – Forex Analysis & Charts
2020-02-04 12:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, Gold and S&P
2020-02-03 17:06:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Jumps, GBP/USD Crumbles and Crude Oil Sets a Fresh Low
2020-02-04 15:00:00
Euro & Pound Pairs – Forex Analysis & Charts
2020-02-04 12:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gain on China Slowdown Woes, British Pound Sinks
2020-02-04 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD – Charts to Watch
2020-02-03 17:02:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakdown Underway– GLD Trade Levels
2020-02-04 16:30:00
Global Indices Bid, USD, Gold & Oil Stabilize, Tesla Shorts Incinerated - US Market Open
2020-02-04 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Jumps, GBP/USD Crumbles and Crude Oil Sets a Fresh Low
2020-02-04 15:00:00
Global Indices Bid, USD, Gold & Oil Stabilize, Tesla Shorts Incinerated - US Market Open
2020-02-04 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rally Falters- Crypto Trade Levels
2020-02-04 19:15:00
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-02-03 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Bitcoin: The immediate focus is on a break of the 9096-9557 range for guidance with the broader long-bias at risk while below this week’s high. Get your $btc technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/FpQFNIhEON https://t.co/QPjzXVyfN2
  • video of today's webinar archived and ready to go https://t.co/OQuHUh920a
  • US Yield Curves: 3M/10Yr: 4.7 2Yr/5Yr: 1.0 2Yr/10Yr: 19.0 2Yr/30Yr: 66.9 5Yr/10Yr: 18.2 $TNX
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1,552.42 (-1.54%), #Aluminum 1,686.50 (-2.06%), and #Copper 5,525.00 (-0.75%) [delayed]
  • Quite the congestion build up on the $EURCHF weekly chart https://t.co/HOkk21Ju4c
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.02% Silver: -0.37% Gold: -1.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/z0rNpoFfoO
  • Gold has taken a nasty spill today. The Dollar's bounce today is plying its influence against $XAUUSD, but the metal is dropping across the board https://t.co/GD8rYg6TGy
  • Crude Oil crosses below the 50 mark for the first time since January 2019 $CL_F #OOTT https://t.co/77MXjjxEwt
  • The #Nasdaq 100 continues to be the leader, with it very near record highs still despite the recent flurry of selling in stocks. Get your technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/UymiIuYVaR https://t.co/Op9BMDHDVu
  • #Bitcoin Price Outlook: $BTCUSD Rally Falters- #Crypto Trade Levels - https://t.co/rXcF34DoUs https://t.co/PkxfcKPokJ
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Bounce Off Support - What's Next?

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Bounce Off Support - What's Next?

2020-02-04 19:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar Outlook:

  • AUD/USD bounced off horizontal support around 0.6678 after falling precipitously in January
  • Now the pair will have to retake a descending band that has kept price contained in the past
  • Meanwhile, AUD/JPY displayed the pair’s sensitivity to risk trends as it posted a massive daily move and reclaimed an important trendline

AUD/USD Forecast: Resistance in Focus

AUD/USD rallied higher on Tuesday as risk appetite roared and an RBA rate decision saw the central bank keep rates steady. In conjunction with fundamental improvements, the Australian Dollar enjoyed a boost from technical support that resides around the 0.6678 level and has helped to spark reversals in the past. The confluence of bullish catalysts worked to drive AUD/USD into a descending band of resistance that was offering support just last week. Failing to keep the pair afloat then, can it keep price under wraps now?

AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (December 2018 – February 2020)

australian dollar forecast, audusd

Looking to the technical landscape, RSI reveals AUD/USD is still near oversold territory and the horizontal support beneath has displayed its influence yet again. Nevertheless, coronavirus fears still exist and global growth forecasts have been adjusted lower in response.

Given the Australian Dollar’s ties to global - particularly Chinese - growth projections and the performances of commodities like crude oil and copper is a worrying sign as their declines have not yet leveled off. With that in mind, continued weakness may be in store for AUD/USD. Further, soaring long exposure reflected in IGCS data suggests Australian Dollar strength may be short lived.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 4% 1%
Weekly 33% -17% 19%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In the meantime, further improvements in risk appetite could propel AUD/USD through nearby resistance until subsequent barriers around 0.6827 and 0.6864 look to halt further gains. Should AUD press lower and breach 0.6678, support becomes alarmingly sparse – the pair trades near an 11-year low – which could open the door to deeper losses. As price action develops, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

AUD/JPY Forecast

Shifting focus to AUD/JPY, price action reveals the influence of broader risk sentiment on the pair. Often viewed as being on opposite sides of the risk spectrum in the foreign exchange market, Tuesday’s risk resurgence is reflected in the largest daily candle for the pair since December 11, 2019. Consequently, AUD/JPY managed to reclaim the descending trendline from the December 2018 highs and could look to probe the 200-day simple moving average and horizontal resistance around 74 if risk appetite continues.

AUD/JPY Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (December 2018 – February 2020)

australian dollar forecast, audjpy

Retail traders are similarly confident AUD/JPY has established a bottom for the time being and are suspecting a rally higher. Since we typically view such sentiment as a bearish indicator, it may suggest AUD/JPY will continue lower in the days ahead – despite the newfound strength. Should it reverse lower again, support will likely reside at the 72.48 and 71.88 levels before subsequent assistance can come into play around 70.

AUD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -26% -8%
Weekly 8% -34% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Global Indices Bid, USD, Gold & Oil Stabilize, Tesla Shorts Incinerated - US Market Open
Global Indices Bid, USD, Gold & Oil Stabilize, Tesla Shorts Incinerated - US Market Open
2020-02-04 13:30:00
Demand for Havens Wanes as Sentiment Picks Up | Webinar
Demand for Havens Wanes as Sentiment Picks Up | Webinar
2020-02-04 13:00:00
Euro & Pound Pairs – Forex Analysis & Charts
Euro & Pound Pairs – Forex Analysis & Charts
2020-02-04 12:40:00
Gold Price Testing Support as US Dollar Strength Trumps Coronavirus Fears For Now
Gold Price Testing Support as US Dollar Strength Trumps Coronavirus Fears For Now
2020-02-04 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
AUD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.