Crude Oil Price Slumps 22% This Year Into Bear Market Territory

What is market volatility and what does a market event volatility look like? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/I8gKdSeNHi

RT @MrMBrown: Here's what appear to be the main differences between the UK & EU at this stage of talks over the future relationship It is,…

Join @MBForex 's at 8:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/wiBYWIdtaO

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.18%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sccX9DBQFA

Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.54% Gold: -0.65% Silver: -1.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/myuvg44Q5W

Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/m06xIP3yV3

Saudi Arabia is considering drastic action in response to Coronavirus and may cut production by up to 1mbpd temporarily - sources

Geopolitical developments send #oil prices soaring or falling. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/XVXLyG8vjq #OOTT https://t.co/WvZ4OtORUW

EUR/USD Tests Key Support Level – Euro vs US Dollar Price Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/02/03/EURUSD-Tests-Key-Support-Level-Euro-vs-US-Dollar-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/m45Nh0JkE9