US Dollar Longs Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Jump, CAD at Risk - COT Report
2020-02-03 10:50:00
2020-02-03 10:50:00
EUR/USD Tests Key Support Level – Euro vs US Dollar Price Forecast
2020-02-03 10:30:00
2020-02-03 10:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Price Analysis - UK Webinar
2020-02-03 13:09:00
2020-02-03 13:09:00
US Dollar Longs Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Jump, CAD at Risk - COT Report
2020-02-03 10:50:00
2020-02-03 10:50:00
Yen, Euro and Pound Rose, AUD/USD May Fall as February Starts
2020-02-03 00:00:00
2020-02-03 00:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-02 08:00:00
2020-02-02 08:00:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold Prices, US Dollar: Markets Face Tipping Point
2020-02-03 13:30:00
2020-02-03 13:30:00
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-03 09:00:00
2020-02-03 09:00:00
Crude Oil Price Slumps 22% This Year Into Bear Market Territory
2020-02-03 12:00:00
2020-02-03 12:00:00
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-03 09:00:00
2020-02-03 09:00:00
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-01-31 18:00:00
2020-01-31 18:00:00
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
2020-01-29 15:00:00
Real Time News
  • CDC states that they are preparing as if Coronavirus is the next pandemic
  • The rebound in risk assets like global indices doesn't seem to be stretching to growth-sensitive oil, copper or the yield curve. $CL_F has extended its slide to a 13-month low. A 'trendline' break or still in 'zone' support? https://t.co/K5NWUCNtWC
  • Commodity-linked currencies extending losses ($CAD, $NOK) - $EURNOK back at record peak https://t.co/ZY2POmbbXT
  • US Six-Month Bills Draw 1.535% Primary Dealers Accepted: 60.3% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 33.0% Direct Bidders Accepted: 6.6% B/C Ratio: 2.77
  • US Three-Month Bills Draw 1.550% Primary Dealers Accepted: 57.8% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 36.4% Direct Bidders Accepted: 5.8% B/C Ratio: 2.57
  • CDC has confirmed a second human to human transmission of Coronavirus in the US
  • USDCAD extending higher above trendline resistance today as it nears ever closer to the barrier around 1.335 $USDCAD Outlook - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/30/Canadian-Dollar-Forecast-USDCAD-Outlook-Bolstered-as-Resistance-Fails.html?ref-author=phanks https://t.co/zGphR4dTOi
  • Brent Crude futures below $55/bbl - CFTC show traders were still very long on Brent (as of Jan 28th).... Ouch!! https://t.co/2jaYcxQPLR
  • Crude #oil has entered bear market territory after crashing 22% from the January 9 high of $65.46/bbl. to a low of $50.66/bbl.Get your crude oil market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/xRMIRX3oVB #OOTT https://t.co/vgsAEhllP2
  • $GBPUSD searches for support at 1.3000 psychological level https://t.co/ULITrV860x
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Price Analysis - UK Webinar

2020-02-03 13:09:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Post-Brexit Trade Talks, Coronavirus and Sterling (GBP) Prices and Analysis:

  • GBP/USD slips back to short-term support.
  • EUR/GBP higher but EU/UK trade talks temper the move.
  • FTSE 100 rallies on GBP/USD sell-off but risks remain.

GBP/USD has given back all of Friday’s gains and more as the EU and the UK lay out their plans for post-Brexit trade negotiations. As expected, the two sides positions are poles apart and this is likely to be the case for the next few weeks and months as each side looks to impose their will. In the webinar we discuss the early formation of a trading range which may give traders opportunities in the short- to medium-term.

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Weakens Ahead of Preliminary EU-UK Trade Talks

EUR/GBP has moved off its recent lows, but the upside looks set to be limited as both the UK and the EU will be affected by trade talks going forward. The pair is seen as a barometer for EU-UK relations and, as with GBP/USD, price action may be contained over the near-term.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (June 2019 – February 3, 2020)

eurgbp daily price chart
EUR/GBP BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 29% 10%
Weekly -17% 12% -6%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 is rallying on Sterling weakness, but coronavirus risks remain in-play and will likely temper any further upside strength. The risks from the Chinese flu to global growth are yet to be fully seen and any further escalation of the virus will see risk assets hit and potentially hard.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) and the FTSE 100 – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

