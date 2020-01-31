We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Economy Slows as Inflation Weakens Even Further
2020-01-31 10:30:00
British Pound Latest: Sterling (GBP) Price Rally as The UK Leaves The EU
2020-01-31 09:30:00
GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – Charts for Next Week & More
2020-01-31 13:30:00
British Pound Latest: Sterling (GBP) Price Rally as The UK Leaves The EU
2020-01-31 09:30:00
GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – Charts for Next Week & More
2020-01-31 13:30:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-31 05:00:00
Gold Price: Eyes On Breakout Levels - XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2020-01-31 11:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain as WHO Stops Short Of Advising Travel Ban
2020-01-31 07:13:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain as WHO Stops Short Of Advising Travel Ban
2020-01-31 07:13:00
Crude Oil Crashes 17% - Can Support Stymie a Slip into Bear Market?
2020-01-30 23:28:00
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – Charts for Next Week & More

2020-01-31 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Charts to Watch:

  • GBP/USD coiled up for a move to soon unfold
  • AUD/USD is trading down into major support
  • USD/JPY is backing down into trend support

GBP/USD bounced off support yesterday just prior to the BoE, and drove further higher in the wake of the meeting. The rally doesn’t mean much so far, though, as price remains well contained within a developing wedge that is seen as leading a meaningful move soon.

A break above 13173 could get the upside going, while a break below 12954 may perhaps be even more meaningful given how much support between there and the 13000-line we have seen this month. For now, patiently waiting for its cue.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (coiled up, ready to make a move)

GBP/USD daily chart, coiled up, ready to make a move

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out our Q1 Dollar Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USDhas been tanking quite hard, and at the time of this writing it is testing major support under 6700. It’s been an extended move to the downside, and on that it might be on the oversold side. However, waiting for bullish price action to first come in looks like the prudent play. A break below 6671 will have Aussie at it’s worst levels since 2009.

AUD/USD Daily Chart (at major support)

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

USD/JPYhas been backing down slowly towards the 200-day and rising trend-line from the August low. It reversed yesterday from just above it, but could do some more probing before trying to solidify it as support. Should USD/JPY break through and selling accelerate it likely means we are also seeing more de-risking in the equity markets.

USD/JPY Daily Chart (support just below)

USD/JPY daily chart, support just below

USD/JPY Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

