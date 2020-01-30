Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Outlook Bolstered as Resistance Fails

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
2020-01-30 18:56:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-01-29 23:41:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
2020-01-30 18:56:00
USD Drops After FOMC; British Pound Pops on BoE, GBP/USD Breaks Out
2020-01-30 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, US Dollar Pressured as Treasury Yield Curve Inverts (Again)
2020-01-30 18:32:00
Japanese Yen Rally May Extend After Fed Inspired Risk Aversion
2020-01-30 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Price Outlook: Eyes on Fed Repos
2020-01-30 19:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Imminent – GLD Trade Levels
2020-01-30 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise Again as Market Eyes Next WHO Coronavirus Meet
2020-01-30 06:46:00
Oil Price to Stage Rebound on Textbook RSI Buy Signal
2020-01-30 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 107.99 S2: 108.42 S1: 108.69 R1: 109.12 R2: 109.28 R3: 109.71 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The S&P 500 Index has slid over 2.25% from its all-time high of 3,334 printed on January 22 as volatility returns and risk appetite wanes. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/6nZc7YfVKZ https://t.co/H81JjfmGyJ
  • RT @ZabelinDimitri: Jan 31: - Q4 earnings: Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, Chevron - #BREXIT: UK🇬🇧 is scheduled to leave the EU after years of p…
  • Coronavirus death toll in China rises to at least 212 -BBG
  • Retail CFD traders at IG have pushed their long exposure to US crude oil to the highest in over a year. Net positioning around 85% long. Some serious confidence in the range https://t.co/2dHNDNkthl
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0961 S2: 1.0993 S1: 1.1013 R1: 1.1045 R2: 1.1059 R3: 1.1091 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • What's the outlook ahead for the #DowJones, #nasdaq, #SP500 and #Gold prices you ask? Check out a collaborative piece @PeterHanksFX and I worked on where we discussed the fundamentals and technicals in detail below! #Fed #tradewar - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/30/Dow-Jones-Nasdaq-100SP500-Gold-Price-Outlook-Eyes-on-Fed-Repos.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/CIqYDv3JMU
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.55% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PwC1piGEwF
  • RT @Birdyword: China's share of global consumption today, relative to its level when SARS hit (via BCA Research) https://t.co/3XR3szxhSq
  • Recession canceled? 🤣 https://t.co/1cSjw76R1G https://t.co/9scicwVo5W
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Outlook Bolstered as Resistance Fails

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Outlook Bolstered as Resistance Fails

2020-01-30 21:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) Outlook:

  • USD/CAD broke through resistance around 1.32 on Wednesday, allowing for a continuation higher
  • Reclaiming the 200-day simple moving average and an ascending trendline, the pair will now look to enjoy various levels of technical support
  • IG Client Sentiment Data reveals retail traders are piling into the short side, a potentially bullish sign

USD/CAD Outlook Bolstered as Resistance Fails

Coronavirus fears, corporate earnings and Wednesday’s FOMC decision have sparked a considerable amount of volatility this week. Nevertheless, USD/CAD has continued its charge higher after rebounding from lows around 1.2950 throughout the month of January. The rally has had a few influential factors, but commentary on the state of the Canadian economy from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz likely helped extend CAD weakness. With the FOMC meeting in the rearview, can the USD/CAD rally continue?

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USDCAD daily price chart

To that end, the most recent leg of the USD/CAD rally was able to surmount the 200-day simple moving average and a horizontal barrier which has opened the door for further gains. Subsequent resistance should exist around 1.3350 as the level has displayed an ability to influence price in the past. On an intraday basis, potential resistance resides around 1.3286, but I am hesitant to suggest it has the merit to halt a rally of this magnitude.

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 3% 1%
Weekly -8% 28% 13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

If the rally does come into question, USD/CAD will look to enjoy various levels of nearby support. First and foremost is an ascending trendline dating back to September 2017. Until late December, the level was unbroken despite various tests since its inception.

Consequently, a rebound above the line is an encouraging sign in pursuit of a continuation higher but greater distance between the spot price and the area would provide more confidence. Coupled with the explosion in long interest from retail traders, there are cases to be made for a bullish continuation, but risks certainly remain. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, US Dollar Pressured as Treasury Yield Curve Inverts (Again)
S&P 500, US Dollar Pressured as Treasury Yield Curve Inverts (Again)
2020-01-30 18:32:00
Bank of England Leaves UK Bank Rate at 0.75%, GBP May Weaken Further
Bank of England Leaves UK Bank Rate at 0.75%, GBP May Weaken Further
2020-01-30 12:10:00
Gold Price Forecast: Potential XAU/USD Breakout as Virus Fears Escalate
Gold Price Forecast: Potential XAU/USD Breakout as Virus Fears Escalate
2020-01-30 10:19:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Key USD/CAD Levels to Watch
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Key USD/CAD Levels to Watch
2020-01-30 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.