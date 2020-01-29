Canadian Dollar Price Forecast - Will USD/CAD Resistance Hold or Fold?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Bloom on FOMC Outlook, Corporate Earnings
2020-01-29 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce But Trend Points Down
2020-01-29 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Faces A Stubborn Support Level, British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2020-01-29 10:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sliding Lower as Brexit Day Nears
2020-01-29 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Bloom on FOMC Outlook, Corporate Earnings
2020-01-29 08:00:00
Fed Meeting: US Dollar Volatility & FOMC Rate Decisions
2020-01-28 23:37:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise Again Despite Virus Fears, Fed Meet Eyed
2020-01-29 07:10:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC Forward Guidance
2020-01-29 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise Again Despite Virus Fears, Fed Meet Eyed
2020-01-29 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar and Crude Oil Prices Setting Up for a Reversal?
2020-01-29 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/cE7eCTQyXi
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.90% Silver: 0.26% Gold: 0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/v2UEjqkR9j
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CjEesQhiU1
  • GBP/USD Faces A Stubborn Support Level, British Pound vs USD Price Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/01/29/GBPUSD-Faces-A-Stubborn-Support-Level-British-Pound-vs-USD-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/5BozWx61MQ
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.44% US 500: 0.36% Wall Street: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/m0u9Hp7uu9
  • Global Times confirmed 6078 patients with coronavirus with the death toll rising to 132. However, 115 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovering -State TV
  • DailyFX FOMC webinar starts at 18.45 GMT tonight. @PeterHanksFX will be on the mic...bring your questions!! #fomc #trading @DailyFX @DailyFXedu https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/450625579
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/SJz2ptSlCM
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast - Will USD/CAD Resistance Hold or Fold?

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast - Will USD/CAD Resistance Hold or Fold?

2020-01-29 10:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Price, Chart and Analysis

  • USD/CAD has tried to break the 200-dma twice in the last two days. Third time lucky?
  • US dollar strength may be tested by the latest FOMC outlook.

USD/CAD Uptrend Halted by Long-Term Technical Resistance

Ahead of the latest FOMC rate decision and press conference, the short-term USD/CAD rally is hitting resistance and may need an additional boost to get passed this level. The recent sharp sell-off in the oil market has weighed on the Loonie and it remains to be seen if the oil market is set to rebound. Markets are starting to fear a global economic slowdown due to the spread of the Chinese coronavirus, and the oil market is taking the hit.

Later in the session the latest FOMC rate decision with Fed chair Powell’s post decision commentary expected to be followed closely. The Fed will leave all policy settings unchanged and will likely indicate that monetary policy is appropriate after the three 0.25% interest rate cuts made in 2019. Recent US data has been mixed-to-slightly better so Fed chair Powell will be in no rush to change monetary policy in the short-term.

USD/CAD Price Running Into Resistance

USD/CAD’s rally since the end of 2019 has seen the pair pierce through both the 20- and 50-day moving averages seemingly with ease, yet the longer-dated 200-dma is proving difficult to break in the last two days. The daily chart shows that since the start of June the 200-dma has been broken three times, but none of these breaks have really taken hold, with the last two breaks seeing a sharp sell-off ensue. Lower highs also dominate the chart since the end of May 2019 and unless these are broken – a close above 1.3330 is needed, then the pair may fade lower again. The CCI indicator suggests that USD/CAD remains overbought. However, data from the recent CoT report shows speculative net-longs in the Canadian dollar rising for a fourth consecutive week. Today’s FOMC meeting may well see this long-term technical resistance hold or fold.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart (May 2019 – January 29, 2020)

USD/CAD Daily price chart
USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -1% 0%
Weekly -31% 18% -8%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the Canadian Dollar (CAD) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sliding Lower as Brexit Day Nears
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sliding Lower as Brexit Day Nears
2020-01-29 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Gains As 4Q CPI Inflation Beats Expectations
Australian Dollar Gains As 4Q CPI Inflation Beats Expectations
2020-01-29 00:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Apple Beat to Bolster Tech Sentiment Ahead of Fed
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Apple Beat to Bolster Tech Sentiment Ahead of Fed
2020-01-28 22:10:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Weakness Weighs Ahead of FOMC
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Weakness Weighs Ahead of FOMC
2020-01-28 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.