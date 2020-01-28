Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Apple Beat to Bolster Tech Sentiment Ahead of Fed

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY Charts: USD Outlook & More
2020-01-28 12:40:00
Apple Earnings, CBO Fiscal Forecasts May Boost US Dollar
2020-01-28 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar: GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-01-28 20:02:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Threatens Support- BoE Levels
2020-01-28 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains On Wuhan Virus, USD/JPY Nears Key Prop
2020-01-28 03:01:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Drops on Solid Consumer Confidence Beat
2020-01-28 15:25:00
Gold Bulls at Risk Ahead of FOMC: Gold Price Technical Forecast
2020-01-28 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady As Virus Spread Saps Global Risk Appetite
2020-01-28 06:58:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $AUDJPY IG Client Sentiment outlook is bearish ahead of the Australian CPI report as prices paused their descent on key support (73.35 - 73.58). A push through this area opens the door to reversing the medium-term uptrend #AUD #JPY #Yen - https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment-report?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/t0DIlZTxQA
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2853 S2: 1.2937 S1: 1.2982 R1: 1.3066 R2: 1.3105 R3: 1.3189 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The $NZD may slip further against the US Dollar in the longer-term, but nears oversold territory at present. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/MAIHX5uBla https://t.co/hJVZgDjmrH
  • New Zealand Finance Minister Robertson: - Investment plan will strengthen economy and supply jobs - Transportation projects to see 1k jobs added for first year $NZDUSD
  • ❗Heads Up Traders ❗ I will be covering the Australian CPI report later today starting at 00:15 GMT on Wednesday (in about 2 hours). Will be discussing the outlook for #AUD. Signup below! $AUDUSD $AUDJPY $AUDNZD $AUDCAD - https://t.co/tvAORI7bZf
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Kx7ctSpXTf
  • It has been months since I updated this, but here is NYSE broker-level leverage (debt to cash balance) overlaid with the $SPX: https://t.co/Yv42OMEScH
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.73% Gold: -0.90% Silver: -3.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EgueCnq9A8
  • RBNZ's Hawkesby says weakness in the New Zealand Dollar is giving New Zealand economy some support $NZD
  • FANGs to the rescue once again? Market sentiment could use the boost, that's for sure https://t.co/3hS7piOEdx
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Apple Beat to Bolster Tech Sentiment Ahead of Fed

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Apple Beat to Bolster Tech Sentiment Ahead of Fed

2020-01-28 22:10:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Outlook:

  • The Nasdaq 100 will likely enjoy a strong tailwind to start Wednesday trading after Apple beat expectations
  • Similarly, the Dow Jones will look to earnings from Boeing, McDonalds and Dow Chemicals on Wednesday morning for influence
  • That being said, Wednesday’s FOMC meeting has the potential to keep early volatility contained

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Apple Beat to Bolster Tech Sentiment Ahead of Fed

The Nasdaq 100 will look to start Wednesday trading with a boost from its largest component, Apple. The Cupertino, California-based technology company reported robust quarterly earnings that were able to satisfy the incredibly lofty expectations held by the market after share prices climbed more than 100% from early 2019. With a strong showing from first of the major tech stocks to report this week, the Nasdaq finds itself in a strong position ahead of earnings from Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon due later this week.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (November 2019 – January 2020)

Nasdaq 100 price chart after earnings

To be sure, the Nasdaq’s FAANG group – which was recently exchanged for FAAMG among some analysts – has been responsible for much of the equity growth witnessed in the United States during the decade-long bull run. Recent uncertainty regarding the impact of trade wars, slowing global growth and expanding price-to-earnings ratios alongside the Fed’s ever-expanding balance sheet has worked to undermine tech sentiment as some investors have speculated the growth is largely beholden to the central bank.

Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead

While discussion around the proper valuation of these tech companies will likely persist, Apple’s influence on sentiment in the sector will be hard to ignore and that could help drive prices higher regardless. In pursuit of a continuation higher, the performances of Microsoft and Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, followed by Amazon on Thursday afternoon, will be critical. If the other tech-leaders disappoint, the group could see a wider divergence in share prices which would muddy the bullish case for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100.

The Dow Jones, Economic Growth and Trade Wars

While the Nasdaq has its hands full with quarterly reports, the Dow Jones will look to earnings from some of its largest components. Starting on Wednesday morning, Boeing, McDonalds and Dow Chemicals are slated to reported. They are followed later in the week by Coca Cola, Visa and Caterpillar on Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning respectively. Follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for earnings insights and analysis.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

It is safe to assume the technology leaders will experience greater volatility, but the blue-chip index will require a solid performance from each of its members nonetheless. In turn, they may provide greater insight on developing trends in both the service and manufacturing sectors in the United States alongside any lingering effects of the US-China trade war.

The Nasdaq 100 and the Federal Reserve

That being said, the quarterly reports may pale in comparison to the influence of the Federal Reserve which is set to decide its interest rate range Wednesday afternoon. While no change to the Federal Funds Rate is expected, the status of the Fed’s repo market operations has taken center stage in its place. The impact on the US Dollar may be more acute, but it would be incredibly presumptuous to suggest the Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones and S&P 500 would ignore a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 29
( 18:01 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Live Data Coverage: FOMC Rate Decision
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Will the Tumble Continue Despite Apple Earnings, FOMC Meeting?

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Weakness Weighs Ahead of FOMC
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Weakness Weighs Ahead of FOMC
2020-01-28 21:00:00
Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar: GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar: GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-01-28 20:02:00
Silver (XAG) Price Forecast: Can Risk Aversion Fuel a Silver Rally?
Silver (XAG) Price Forecast: Can Risk Aversion Fuel a Silver Rally?
2020-01-28 18:00:00
Gold Drops on Solid Consumer Confidence Beat
Gold Drops on Solid Consumer Confidence Beat
2020-01-28 15:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.