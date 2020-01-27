We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
UK Weekly Webinar: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE Eye BoE and Coronavirus Escalation

UK Weekly Webinar: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE Eye BoE and Coronavirus Escalation

2020-01-27 13:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE Prices, Charts and Analysis:

  • Bank of England (BoE) dictates Sterling’s short-term direction.
  • FTSE 100 slammed by heightened coronavirus fears.

British Pound (GBP) On Hold as Rate Decision Nears

Sterling has enjoyed a small uplift Monday, but recent trading ranges are expected to hold ahead of the Bank of England rate decision on Thursday. Recent comments from various BoE members have increased the odds for a 0.25% rate cut this week but market expectations are currently for an unchanged decision. The MPC last voted 7-2 for unchanged rates but a move to 6-3 is now likely. A 5-4 call would weaken the British Pound, while a 0.25% rate cut would see GBP drop sharply. Support levels are near and should hold before Thursday, while resistance will also prove difficult to break before the announcement.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Roiled by Risk-Off Move

Equity markets around the globe are covered in red as investors abandon riskier assets and move into safe-havens including gold, the Swiss Franc and the Japanese Yen. Equity markets have been trading at, or close to, multi-year highs and the risk-off move may have further to go. The driver of the move is the spread of the deadly coronavirus in China, while cases of humans infected are appearing around the globe. Further escalation may well start to hit global trade, rattling markets further.

For all market moving data releases and events, please see the DailyFX Calendar.

FTSE Daily Price Chart (August 2019 – January 27, 2020)

Ftse chart showing markets falling heavily
GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 10% 9%
Weekly -9% -2% -6%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) and the FTSE – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

