Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
2020-01-27 16:57:00
VIX Curve Inversion Does Not Bode Well For The S&P 500 - US Market Open
2020-01-27 14:00:00
2020-01-27 14:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 Sink as Gold Prices Rally. Market Volatility Back?
2020-01-27 13:30:00
2020-01-27 13:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Oil Slammed, S&P Futures Fall; Risk Aversion Runs on Coronavirus Fear
2020-01-27 14:36:00
2020-01-27 14:36:00
Gold Price Outlook Brightens as Coronavirus Panic Spurs Volatility
2020-01-27 18:07:00
2020-01-27 18:07:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Oil Slammed, S&P Futures Fall; Risk Aversion Runs on Coronavirus Fear
2020-01-27 14:36:00
2020-01-27 14:36:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
2020-01-22 15:00:00
Silver (XAG) Price Forecast: Can Risk Aversion Fuel a Silver Rally?

2020-01-27 22:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Outlook:

Stocks slipped as gold and silver enjoyed a boost on Monday morning after coronavirus fears worked to undermine risk appetite. While risk-off sentiment was largely dominant, silver eventually retraced much of its earlier gains, helping to highlight the strength of resistance around $18.35. Therefore, further deterioration in risk appetite may be required for silver to surmount the area and continue higher.

Silver Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (June 2019 – January 2020) (Chart 1)

silver (XAG) price chart

Charted created with TradingView

Two weeks ago, I argued silver was likely headed lower in the shorter-term as it looks to consolidate before an eventual extension higher. Evidently, unforecastable themes have come into the fray and could look to cut the consolidation period short. Still, a daily close above $18.35 will be required before the resistance can be deemed broken. Should it break, the metal’s path higher will be relatively unobstructed, allowing XAG to probe secondary resistance around the September highs at roughly $19.50.

Silver BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -4% 0%
Weekly -3% -11% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

With upcoming earnings from Apple and a looming Fed rate decision, silver should enjoy plenty of potential catalysts in the week ahead. To that end, retail traders remain convinced Silver is headed higher – a fact we typically view as a bearish indicator, but one that works to complicate price prognostications in this instance. Nevertheless, traders should be wary of a break out above $18.35 in the days to come as it could allow for further gains.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more: Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

