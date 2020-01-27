Silver (XAG) Price Forecast: Can Risk Aversion Fuel a Silver Rally?

Join @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/1:00 AM GMT to prepare for the week ahead in trading $AUDUSD Register here: https://t.co/sZNWPVRHA0 https://t.co/mtlf2M7bZr

$USDCAD rates have gained nearly 1.6% in January while CAD/JPY rates have dropped by 1.2% amid growing concerns that the Chinese #coronavirus will derail global trade. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/angvdcl7H7 https://t.co/mLytKwgKj2

First case of #coronavirus in Germany - DPA (BBG) No market reaction yet. Stay tuned.

Also, we ended that stretch of exceptionally quiet $SPX conditions (no 1% daily moves higher or lower) at 72. In 24 years, the only two periods seeing longer stretches were 10/9/18 (74) and 1/25/18 (95). Not good aftermath https://t.co/c2UPdk3RfY

I think it is reasonable to say there is a serious risk aversion swing in the broader markets. What do you think? The more comprehensive and intense risk aversion is, the more likely it is establish a durable trend https://t.co/tPhTK5EZfn

$USDSGD breakout to the upside through falling resistance on #coronavirus fears. Prices stopped right on the upper boundary of psychological resistance (1.3571).

RT @Schuldensuehner: Mind the gap between stocks and junk bond performance. https://t.co/X4LiZdAtpk https://t.co/piQjPGhAFO

#ASEAN FX are taking a hit amid the global "risk off" mood. My ASEAN-based #USD index (average vs #IDR, #PHP, #MYR, #SGD) had its best day since August. A step closer towards a reversal of trend but key descending resistance from September is holding the downtrend intact for now https://t.co/Z8x7CxvgQu

The #Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 opened significantly lower on Monday on the back of #coronavirus fears as the #VIX jumped to its highest level since early October.