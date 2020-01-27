We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: January Fed Meeting, Q4'19 US GDP on Tap
2020-01-26 19:00:00
Euro Weekly Forecasts: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Analysis
2020-01-25 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: January Fed Meeting, Q4'19 US GDP on Tap
2020-01-26 19:00:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 Sink as Gold Prices Rally. Market Volatility Back?
2020-01-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-27 01:30:00
Gold Prices and Yen Rise on Coronavirus Fears, Iraq Attack
2020-01-27 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-27 01:30:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 Sink as Gold Prices Rally. Market Volatility Back?
2020-01-26 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle Even if Coronavirus Fears Abate
2020-01-25 09:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open
2020-01-24 14:40:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.55%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/mF9IjVDANC
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/B5s24o9414
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.98% US 500: -1.04% France 40: -1.20% Germany 30: -1.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/smh3lrHlFA
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Drop Ends Rebound - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/01/27/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Aussie-Dollar-Drop-Ends-Rebound.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/NFK3zlXtVX
  • The exponential moving average (EMA) is a derivative of the simple moving average (SMA) indicator. Compared to the SMA, the EMA weighs recent price changes more heavily than later changes in price. Learn how to incorporate the EMA into your strategy here: https://t.co/w48c0y1yKv https://t.co/3mZ290WMCJ
  • The US Dollar may rise with $USDIDR, $USDSGD, $USDPHP and USD$MYR as #coronavirus contagion fears hurt emerging markets. The #Fed and its repo operations will be closely watched #ASEAN - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/27/USD-May-Rise-as-IDR-SGD-and-PHP-Fall-on-Coronavirus-Fears-and-Fed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/xMxoEifAIU
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.61% Gold: 0.52% Oil - US Crude: -2.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EaP6sqAf6A
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/J28cZ72K8a
  • LIVE NOW: Join @IlyaSpivak to discuss the outlook for the financial markets in the week ahead! Sign in here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/889679267 #markets #trading #coronarovirus #FOMC #BOE
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.55%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QbAiygT28A
Gold Prices and Yen Rise on Coronavirus Fears, Iraq Attack

Gold Prices and Yen Rise on Coronavirus Fears, Iraq Attack

2020-01-27 00:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

GOLD PRICES, YEN, STOCKS, CORONAVIRUS, IRAQ - TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices, Yen higher as coronavirus outbreak fears heat up
  • Rockets target US forces in Iraq, compounding downbeat mood
  • S&P 500 futures hint markets likely to remain under pressure

Gold prices tracked higher haven demand lifted Treasuries and drove yields lower, boosting the appeal of non-interest-bearing alternatives. The typically anti-risk Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc rose in tandem. The US Dollar also found support as the investors’ pivot to “cash out” – that is, reduce exposure to cycle- and sentiment-sensitive assets – drove demand for its unrivaled liquidity.

These moves build on the downbeat tone of Friday’s global trading day, as expected. Markets are growing increasingly worried about an economically disruptive coronavirus epidemic amid reports of patients diagnosed with the ailment across broadening distances from the epicenter in Wuhan, China. For context, the 2003 SARS outbreak is estimated to have cost USD 30-100 billion in total losses.

Gold Prices and Yen Rise on Coronavirus Fears, Iraq Attack

Chart created with TradingView

Swelling tensions in the Middle East are compounding the dour mood. Five rockets reportedly were reported fired at the so-called Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq on Sunday. One rocket struck the US Embassy directly, according to Bloomberg News. Iran-backed militias have stepped up attacks on US personnel and facilities in recent months, especially following the US killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

The sentiment-linked Australian, Canadian and New Zealand Dollars are bearing the brunt of selling pressure in the G10 FX space. Holiday closures have kept many of the top Asia Pacific stock exchanges offline Monday but steep losses on bourses in Japan and New Zealand speak to traders’ gloomy disposition. Bellwether S&P 500 index futures point sharply lower, hinting at more of the same ahead.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 03
( 03:02 GMT )
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Cross-Market Weekly Outlook
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD Technical Analysis for Next Week & More
USD/CAD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD Technical Analysis for Next Week & More
2020-01-24 13:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Strong UK PMIs Support Positive GBP/USD Outlook
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Strong UK PMIs Support Positive GBP/USD Outlook
2020-01-24 10:30:00
Crude Oil Analysis: Crude Price (CL/USD) Seeks Support as Coronavirus Spreads
Crude Oil Analysis: Crude Price (CL/USD) Seeks Support as Coronavirus Spreads
2020-01-24 09:26:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Risks to Resurface Amid Weekend Italian Election
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Risks to Resurface Amid Weekend Italian Election
2020-01-24 09:10:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.