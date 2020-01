British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher Points to Further Gains

SNB's Jordan denies $CHF currency manipulation, says being placed on US watchlist does not affect ability to intervene, intervention is to steer monetary conditions

SNB's Jordan says $CHF is still highly valued, important to keep policy expansive

SNB's Jordan says the interest rate differential to the Eurozone is important, adds that negative rates are a necessity $CHF

SNB's Jordan states that more risks are to the downside $CHF

