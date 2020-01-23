We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Fall as the ECB Stays Cautious Despite Economic Upturn
2020-01-23 08:00:00
S&P 500 and VIX May Be As Exposed to ECB as the Euro
2020-01-23 02:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher Points to Further Gains
2020-01-23 09:00:00
USD/CAD, GBP/CAD, AUD/CAD Rates Soar. BoC, BoE Next Rate Move Eyed
2020-01-23 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Down on Coronavirus Worries, US Stocks Drop
2020-01-23 07:00:00
Bullish Gold Price Outlook Mired by Recent Developments in RSI
2020-01-23 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Down on Coronavirus Worries, US Stocks Drop
2020-01-23 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Falters, Can Support Rescue Price?
2020-01-22 20:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • SNB's Jordan denies $CHF currency manipulation, says being placed on US watchlist does not affect ability to intervene, intervention is to steer monetary conditions
  • SNB's Jordan says $CHF is still highly valued, important to keep policy expansive
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/YzvemTnpOz
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/Uw1hyTL5ld
  • RT @ANZ_Research: We published a short note providing a snapshot of #Wuhan's economy and our initial views of the economic impact of the #c…
  • SNB's Jordan says the interest rate differential to the Eurozone is important, adds that negative rates are a necessity $CHF
  • SNB's Jordan states that more risks are to the downside $CHF
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.32%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/B7DLpjrvT7
  • Join @CVecchioFX January 23rd at 10AM EST/ 3:00PM GMT for live AMAS/ discussion on what's next for the US China #tradewar. Only on Facebook and Twitter. https://t.co/bbXws3JR6I
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.19% Silver: -0.72% Oil - US Crude: -1.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iG0pfQ3v7Y
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher Points to Further Gains

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher Points to Further Gains

2020-01-23 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • The GBP/USD outlook is positive after a break above important trendline resistance.
  • Meanwhile, the Brexit Bill passed through the UK Parliament Wednesday and just awaits Royal assent before becoming law.
  • All the amendments passed by the House of Lords were rejected by the Commons, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU in eight days’ time.

GBP/USD Outlook Positive

GBP/USD broke above trendline resistance Wednesday, implying further gains to come. As explained here yesterday, the move is a significant one and positive for the pair, which is now trading above 1.31 after remaining close to 1.30 for the past 10 days.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (December 10, 2019 – January 23, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher Points to Further Gains

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

The breakout from the triangle pattern shown on the chart above came as the probability of a quarter-point interest rate cut to 0.5% by the Bank of England on January 30 fell to just over 55% in the wake of data from the Confederation of British Industry showing a sharp increase in business confidence so far this month.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q1 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The next important data points for GBP will be Friday’s UK purchasing managers’ indexes, which are expected to have risen in January.

Brexit Bill passes through Parliament

Later yesterday, the Brexit Bill completed its passage through Parliament, with the House of Commons overturning all the amendments passed by the House of Lords. After the formality of Royal assent it will become law and the UK will leave the EU on January 31 as planned by the Government.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 12% 1%
Weekly -15% 27% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Up as Job Creation Surges Again, But Full-Time Roles Fall
Australian Dollar Up as Job Creation Surges Again, But Full-Time Roles Fall
2020-01-23 00:35:00
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY & AUD/CAD: Australian Dollar Turns to Jobs Data
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY & AUD/CAD: Australian Dollar Turns to Jobs Data
2020-01-22 22:16:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Falters, Can Support Rescue Price?
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Falters, Can Support Rescue Price?
2020-01-22 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
Nasdaq 100, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-22 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.