EUR/USD
News
Euro Under Dark Clouds as Trump Threatens Auto Tariffs
2020-01-22 08:00:00
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Testing Resistance
2020-01-22 09:00:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Longs Reduced, Crude Oil Shorts Squeezed, Copper Bulls Boosted - COT Report
2020-01-22 08:15:00
Gold Prices Slip As Risk Appetite Holds Up Despite Coronavirus Fears
2020-01-22 07:15:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Gold Longs Reduced, Crude Oil Shorts Squeezed, Copper Bulls Boosted - COT Report
2020-01-22 08:15:00
Gold Prices Slip As Risk Appetite Holds Up Despite Coronavirus Fears
2020-01-22 07:15:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Cracks, Hit by Weekend 'Flash Crash'
2020-01-20 10:30:00
Real Time News
  • US President Trump says if they cannot make a deal with the EU then they will put 25% tariffs on EU autos $EUR
  • UK Chancellor Javid says they plan to carry out digital service tax in April Keep in mind, the Trump Administration has threatened the UK with tariffs if this were to go ahead $GBP
  • US President Trump states that tax cut plan will be coming in 90-days
  • UK Chancellor Javid states that a trade deal with the EU can be done before the end of the year $GBP
  • BoC rate decision - Near enough fully priced in for rates on hold today - $USDCAD ATM break-evens at 50pips - Money markets 60% priced in for rate cut by year-end $CAD TD Securities (Trading the BoC) https://t.co/AUSaV8rLwU
  • US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says trade agreement with the UK is the priority for 2020 - CNBC
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Public Finances (PSNCR) (Pounds) (DEC), Actual: 16.6b Expected: N/A Previous: 9.9b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-22
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Central Government NCR (DEC), Actual: 15.6b Expected: N/A Previous: 9.6b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-22
  • US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says Phase 2 trade deal can be done before or after the US election, adds that there is no deadline for the Phase 2 deal
  • 🇬🇧 GBP PSNB ex Banking Groups (DEC), Actual: 4.8b Expected: 5.3b Previous: 5.6b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-22
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Testing Resistance

2020-01-22 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is again testing resistance at a trendline joining recent lower highs.
  • If it can break above a triangle pattern on the daily chart, further gains would likely follow.
  • In the House of Lords, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered another defeat on Brexit but it is expected to be reversed when the Brexit legislation returns to the Commons.

GBP/USD at critical level

GBP/USD is again testing resistance on the daily chart at a trendline joining recent lower highs. If it can break out to the upside from a triangle pattern, further gains are likely. However, failure there could lead to a test of support.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (October 7, 2019 - January 22, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

As the chart above shows, the pair continues to trade sideways, close to or just above the 1.30 level. However, a breakout to the upside is now plausible, with support from the lower bound of the triangle likely to limit losses if it fails.

Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q1 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

In the meantime, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit legislation has again suffered a defeat in the House of Lords, this time on the issue of child refugees. It will likely be reversed, however, when the Brexit bill returns to the House of Commons and is therefore not expected to be a major factor for GBP near-term.

As for UK interest rates, the probability of a quarter-point cut to 0.5% on January 30 has slipped back modestly to just under 62%.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 10% -1%
Weekly -10% 14% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

