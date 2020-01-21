We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • Taiwan Government have confirmed their first case of infection with Coronavirus
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone ZEW Survey (Economic Sentiment) (JAN), Actual: 25.6 Expected: N/A Previous: 11.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-21
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German ZEW Survey Expectations (JAN), Actual: 26.7 Expected: 15.0 Previous: 10.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-21
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German ZEW Survey Current Situation (JAN), Actual: -9.5 Expected: -13.5 Previous: -19.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-21
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone ZEW Survey (Economic Sentiment) (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 11.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-21
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German ZEW Survey Expectations (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 15.0 Previous: 10.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-21
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German ZEW Survey Current Situation (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -13.5 Previous: -19.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-21
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Claimant Count Rate (DEC), Actual: 3.5% Expected: N/A Previous: 3.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-21
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Jobless Claims Change (DEC), Actual: 14.9k Expected: N/A Previous: 14.9k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-21
  • 🇬🇧 GBP ILO Unemployment Rate 3Mths (NOV), Actual: 3.8% Expected: 3.8% Previous: 3.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-21
Gold Price Forecast - XAU/USD Hits a Two-Week High as Risk Markets Crack

Gold Price Forecast - XAU/USD Hits a Two-Week High as Risk Markets Crack

2020-01-21 09:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price (XAU/USD), News and Chart

  • Fears of a coronavirus breakout after Chinese authorities confirm a fourth death.
  • Gold looking to break higher – charts remain supportive.

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Bid as Pneumonia Outbreak Spreads

Chinese officials are investigating an outbreak of the deadly pneumonia outbreak – coronavirus - which has already claimed four victims and is now seen spreading outside China. The outbreak has spread from Wuhan already to Shanghai and Beijing and four cases have been reported in Japan, Thailand and South Korea. According to one newspaper a man has also been quarantined in Australia with the flu-like symptoms, with 291 new cases being reported in China.

Fears are that this airborne virus may prove as deadly as the SARS outbreak in China between November 2002 and July 2003 which resulted in over 770 deaths in over 30 countries. Risk markets turned lower again on Tuesday with European equity markets opening around 0.75% to 1.0% lower, while luxury good companies fell sharply on fears of disrupted sales.

Risk Management Techniques for Trading

The daily gold chart still suggests higher prices although a period of consolidation would help to strengthen this outlook. Gold has made a series of higher lows over the last week off the January 14 low of $1,536/oz. and earlier broke above the recent $1,563.5/oz. high that has capped upside momentum. The spot price trades above all three moving averages while the CCI indicator suggests that the market is neither overbought or oversold. If gold can consolidate above the prior high at $1,557/oz. then a fresh press higher becomes more likely, especially with risk markets turning broadly negative.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart (April 2019 - January 21, 2020)

Gold chart showing price moving higher
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Gold (XAU) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

