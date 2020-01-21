We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Virus Fears Knock Risk Sentiment | Webinar
2020-01-21 13:00:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-01-21 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-01-21 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Defeats for Johnson in House of Lords
2020-01-21 09:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Fall vs NOK, SEK on Davos Forum, Growth Outlook
2020-01-21 05:00:00
Yen Up As WHO to Meet on Coronavirus, BOJ Leaves Policy Alone
2020-01-21 02:37:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-01-21 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast - XAU/USD Hits a Two-Week High as Risk Markets Crack
2020-01-21 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI & Brent Crude Oil Contracts Pressuring Support Levels
2020-01-21 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip. Coronavirus Fears, HK Rating Cut Sap Risk Appetite
2020-01-21 07:16:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Cracks, Hit by Weekend 'Flash Crash'
2020-01-20 10:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-17 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.48% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ueTnNYQdMV
  • RT @LJKawa: On the upcoming VIX futures roll after opex week: A wrinkle in volatility markets has stock jocks braced for pain https://t.co…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.70%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dCUxr4X5Bi
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇨🇳 #China | #PBoC pumped 100 billion yuan (about 14.58 billion U.S. dollars) into the financial system via reverse repos on…
  • RT @DeItaOne: MNUCHIN: COMING BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEW MIDDLE CLASS TAX CUT
  • RT @DeItaOne: FRANCE'S FINANCE MINISTER LE MAIRE SAYS TALKS WITH U.S. ON DIGITAL TAX REMAIN DIFFICULT, GOAL REMAINS MINIMUM TAXATION
  • RT @VPatelFX: UK jobs report shows big gain in employment (+208k). Buoyant hiring activity comes along with higher headline wage growth at…
  • RT @LiveSquawk: - German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Jan): 26.7 (est 15, prev 10.7) - German ZEW Survey Expectations (Jan): 25.6 (prev 11.2) -…
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇫🇷 🇺🇸 #FRANCE HAS OFFERED TO SUSPEND DOWN-PAYMENTS ON DIGITAL SERVICES TAX FOR 2020 FISCAL YEAR AS IT SEEKS TO RESOLVE DISPU…
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇺🇸 🇨🇳 #TRUMP: PHASE 2 TALKS STARTING SHORTLY - BBG *TRUMP: MOST OF #CHINA TARIFFS WILL REMAIN IN PLACE IN PHASE 2
China Virus Fears Knock Risk Sentiment | Webinar

China Virus Fears Knock Risk Sentiment | Webinar

2020-01-21 13:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak in China but the impact is unlikely to last long.
  • While stock markets are easier and some money has flowed into safe havens, risk appetite overall has held up well.

Trading confidence holds up despite virus fears

Traders have moved out of riskier assets such as stocks and into safe havens like gold as the coronavirus has spread. However, the impact on market sentiment is unlikely to last long. While stock markets are weaker, they are still not far from their highs and the effect on gold has been minimal.

Gold Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (January 15-21, 2020)

Latest gold price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Elsewhere, US President Donald Trump’s appearance at Davos, his impeachment trial in the US Senate and minor upward forecasts for the Japanese economy by the Bank of Japan have all had little impact one way or the other, leaving the general mood of optimism in place.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

