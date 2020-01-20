We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
IMF Predicts Modest Global Growth; US GDP to Fall in the Next 2 Years

2020-01-20 15:45:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

IMF World Economic Outlook – January 2020

  • Global growth is expected to pick-up in the next two years, but at a slower pace.
  • Risks to global activity ‘less titled to the downside’.

IMF - Quarterly Update, January 2020

The latest IMF economic outlook – Tentative Stabilization, Sluggish Recoveryshows global growth prospects downgraded from the October WEO Outlook over the next two years. Global growth is now projected at 3.3% in 2020 (down from a prior 3.4%) and 3.4% in 2021 (down from 3.6%).

According to the report The downward revision primarily reflects negative surprises to economic activity in a few emerging market economies, notably India, which led to a reassessment of growth prospects over the next two years. In a few cases, this reassessment also reflects the impact of increased social unrest.’

  • US growth is expected to moderate from 2.3% in 2019 to 2% in 2020 (down 0.1%) and decline further to 1.7% in 2021.
  • Euro Area growth is expected to pick-up from 1.2% last year to 1.3% this year (down 0.1%) and to 1.4% in 2021.
  • UK growth is projected to stabilize at 1.4% in 2020 and to nudge marginally higher to 1.5% next year.
  • Japan’s growth rate is projected to fall from 1% in 2019 to 0.7% in 2020 (0.2% higher) and then decline further to 0.5% in 2021.
  • Chinese growth is estimated at 6.1% in 2019, 6.0% in 2020 and 5.8% in 2021.

The report adds that the balance of risks to the global outlook remains ‘on the downside’ but less skewed towards adverse outcomes than in the October report.

The moderation in US growth reflects a return to a neutral stance ‘and anticipated waning support from further loosening of financial conditions.’

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 US Dollar Forecast
Get My Guide

Downside risks mentioned in the report include, rising geopolitical tensions, intensifying social unrest across regions, higher tariff barriers/further deterioration in economic relations between the US and its trading partners, weather-related disasters and a widespread tightening of financial conditions that would expose financial vulnerabilities ‘built up over years of low interest rates.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Global Growth Prospects? – You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

