US Dollar May Rise on Key Data: Holiday Spending in Focus
2020-01-16 08:00:00
USDCNH and EURUSD May Feel the Impact of Phase One More than the Dow
2020-01-16 05:00:00
British Pound vs USD Price Forecast: GBP/USD Signals Indecision, What's Next?
2020-01-16 10:40:00
Brexit Briefing: UK-EU Trade Talks to Begin Late February or Early March
2020-01-16 08:55:00
US Dollar May Rise on Key Data: Holiday Spending in Focus
2020-01-16 08:00:00
US Dollar Falls, Japanese Yen May Follow After US-China Trade Deal
2020-01-16 00:00:00
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Support Bounce Finds Sellers at 2019 High
2020-01-15 16:30:00
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Short-Term Weakness Likely to Continue

2020-01-16 10:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Price, Chart and Analysis

USD/CAD Price Action Capped by Short-Term Moving Average

The recent rebound in USD/CAD may have played out in the short-term as the pair struggles to test recent high prints. The daily chart shows USD/CAD now below all three moving averages with the shorter-dated 20-dma now acting as resistance after the pairs false break higher. The 20-dma has acted as resistance since early December and highlights the ongoing weakness in USD/CAD. A series of lower highs also dominate the chart. The pair is likely to re-test an old swing low at 1.3016 before setting its sight on the December 31 15-month low at 1.29518, while short-term resistance at 1.3080 and the January spike high at 1.3105 may prove difficult to break.

The Canadian dollar continues to benefit from a stable interest rate background with market indicators suggesting only a 50% chance of a rate by the end of 2020. The next Bank of Canada rate decision – January 22 - will provide further details of the central bank’s view of the economy.

For all market moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX calendar.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart (March 2019 – January 16, 2020)

USD/CAD daily price chart
USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 20% 6%
Weekly -23% 77% 5%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

The US dollar basket (DXY) chart also highlights weakness in the greenback. Since making a fresh two-and-a-half year high of 99.228 on October 1 last year, the US dollar basket has made a sequence of lower highs and lower lows, a bearish chart pattern. The 50-day moving average broke through the 200-dma on December 30, making a bearish death-cross, capping upside momentum. Later today, US advanced retail sales for December are expected to tick-up to 0.3% from 0.2% in November, and any miss could see the US dollar weaken further.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Price Chart (May 2019 – January 16, 2020)

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the Canadian Dollar (CAD) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

