We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rally Eyes Resistance- Dollar at Risk
2020-01-15 18:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Bulls on Parade? Not Quite - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-01-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 at Risk Despite US-China Trade Deal, GBP/USD Dips as BoE Rate Cut Bets Rise - US Market Open
2020-01-15 14:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD
2020-01-15 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Are the USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rallies Overcooked?
2020-01-15 19:30:00
USDCNH Drop Stalls Ahead of US-China Trade Deal, Will Dow Run?
2020-01-15 06:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Support Bounce Finds Sellers at 2019 High
2020-01-15 16:30:00
Gold Price Analysis – Near-term Neutral to Bearish, Long-term Bullish
2020-01-15 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-15 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • As fear has been priced-out of markets, #Gold prices have settled, although the longer-term backdrop retains a bullish bias driven by longer-term expectations around global Central Banks. Get your $gld technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/duMBnnXnRB $XAUUSD https://t.co/sBrmrCuOVa
  • White House Advisor Kudlow: - USMCA vote possible on Thursday - Huawei will not be part of 5G network in the US -Talking to Senate on tax cut 2.0 $DXY $SPX
  • US Yield Curves Update: 2Yr/5Yr: 4.2% 2Yr/10Yr: 22.9% 2Yr/30Yr: 68.1% 5Yr/10Yr: 18.8% $TNX
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +0.02% #BITCOINCASH +0.65% #ETHEREUM +0.07% #RIPPLE +0.04% #LITECOIN -0.26%
  • "The move, which includes a series of plans to improve weak links in the areas of hi-tech research and crucial component development one by one, is seen as part of China’s preparation for a intensifying technology war with the United States." https://t.co/HGi5VRsgOF via @scmpnews
  • RT @NorthmanTrader: "I think we are actually at a point of encouraging risk-taking, and that should give us pause." Jay Powell
  • Senator Blunt says he believes USMCA vote to happen Thursday morning $DXY $SPX $CAD $MXN
  • Second point is a HUGE caveat and remains a fundamental risk if tensions escalate. https://t.co/XmwJfonguq
  • The US and China have an agreement to avoid competitive devaluations on their exchange rate, but in practice, it will likely have some measure of seeing the Yuan higher (USDCNH) to appease the White House and prevent inevitable interpretation of stealth devaluation
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.63%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/n7il0K6QTu
Japanese Yen Forecast: Are the USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rallies Overcooked?

Japanese Yen Forecast: Are the USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rallies Overcooked?

2020-01-15 19:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Outlook:

  • The Japanese Yen has fallen versus the US Dollar since late August despite the Fed’s balance sheet expansion
  • Consequently, USD/JPY surpassed trendline resistance from 2018 which may now provide support
  • AUD/JPY has also rallied, but failed to post a higher-high like USD/JPY which may leave the door open for bearish opportunities

USD/JPY Forecast

The Japanese Yen has faltered against the US Dollar in recent weeks, even as the Fed has expanded its balance sheet, flushing more Dollars into the economy. Despite the seemingly bearish headwind for the Greenback, a period of subdued volatility and robust risk appetite has helped to lift USD/JPY to its highest level since May 2019. In turn, the pair has broken a descending trendline dating to October 2018, a development that could allow for an extension higher – or an early area of support if risk aversion should emerge.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Download the First Quarter Yen Forecast
Get My Guide

That being said, the week ahead possesses the potential to spark such an emergence. Among a collection of other Yen crosses, USD/JPY and AUD/JPY have seen their implied volatilities wilt to near record lows – which has likely played a role in the Yen’s weakness – but the upcoming trade deal signing between the United States and China could usher in a fresh regime of volatility.

After negotiating for months, the two sides were seemingly unable to agree on many matters until the surprise announcement was made in mid-December that the two sides had come to a Phase One agreement. Since then, risk assets like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones have surged, while volatility – via the VIX – and the Yen have been pressured. Therefore, if the trade deal is short on details or market expectations are not met, the event could bolster the Yen as risk aversion climbs.

USD/JPY Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (April 2018 – January 2020) (Chart 1)

usdjpy price chart rally

In the case of USD/JPY, a series of higher highs and higher lows from August paint an encouraging picture for the medium-term. Surging above a descending trendline from October 2018, the pair may look to employ the level as support if needed.

Similarly, USD/JPY may enjoy buoyancy from the horizontal level at 109.71 which influenced price throughout December. Together, the two areas will look to ward off a deeper retracement that could look to target 108.47 or the 200-day simple moving average. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

AUD/JPY Forecast

AUD/JPY is another Yen cross which has enjoyed a boost since August, but bulls have been somewhat more constrained. Unlike USD/JPY, the Australian Dollar failed to post a new higher-high versus the Yen since late December as horizontal resistance around the 76.40 level has kept a lid on the pair.

Fundamentally speaking, it can be argued AUD is more sensitive to changes in risk appetite than the US Dollar, so AUD/JPY may provide a better opportunity for bearish biases to be exercised than USD/JPY – especially when considering the technical formations.

AUD/JPY Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (December 2018 – January 2020) (Chart 2)

audjpy price chart

With that in mind, the 200-day simple moving average and the descending trendline from December 2018 will look to act as initial support around the 74 level. If, on the other hand, trade war proceedings impress the market, it would be within reason to expect a continuation higher for AUD/JPY.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar Drops, Dow Drives to Record as Trump Signs China Trade Deal
Dollar Drops, Dow Drives to Record as Trump Signs China Trade Deal
2020-01-15 18:42:00
S&P 500 at Risk Despite US-China Trade Deal, GBP/USD Dips as BoE Rate Cut Bets Rise - US Market Open
S&P 500 at Risk Despite US-China Trade Deal, GBP/USD Dips as BoE Rate Cut Bets Rise - US Market Open
2020-01-15 14:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-15 12:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD
Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD
2020-01-15 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bullish
USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.