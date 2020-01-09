Australian Dollar Edges Up As China CPI Levels Off, Iran Still Main Focus

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: Talks Resume Between UK and EU, Sterling Stable
2020-01-08 09:00:00
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Saw False Breakout as USD/JPY Rose, Australian Dollar May Gain
2020-01-09 00:00:00
Yen and Gold Sag as US-Iran Worries Ebb, But for How Long?
2020-01-08 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Bearish: XAU/USD About to Faint?
2020-01-09 03:05:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Fails at Resistance– Bulls at Risk
2020-01-08 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Japanese Yen has seen solid and unsurprising rises against many currencies as counter-cyclical assets come back into vogue. But $USDJPY was struggling with key resistance before the Iran story broke. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/WKNQc4FCSv https://t.co/m7EL4taeHa
  • The $EURUSD sentiment outlook is bearish as prices closed under the near-term rising trend line from December. May pave the way to test support at 1.1066 - 1.1073. Check out the full IG Client Sentiment report here #Euro #Dollar - https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment-report?ref-author=Dubrovsky https://t.co/8DCPcw6Sdk
  • #GBP, #SEK and #NOK are expected to be the most-active G!) currencies versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 8.45, 7.50 and 7.47 respectively -BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.82% Gold: 0.05% Silver: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KcYYOpgv8W
  • The Philippine Peso gained as crude oil prices helped fuel local inflation that tilted the BSP’s CPI outlook to the upside. The $USDPHP rate turned lower, eyeing immediate support. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/7NvHDGQEeD https://t.co/kFMLcAs1UN
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HyTdE5mghP
  • - Australian Dollar outlook bearish as #AUDNZD breaks key support - Since early November, the pair has shaved off almost five percent - Looking ahead, what are key support, resistance levels to monitor? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/09/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-AUDNZD-Breaks-Key-Support.html
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.96%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LmJ2YEg2dv
  • The Swedish #Krona and Norwegian #Krone are vulnerable to the sentiment-sapping peril of growing tensions in Iran, but crude oil prices appear to say otherwise.Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/mZa9mQ7jms https://t.co/uypHrb2DaZ
  • Asia Pacific Equities Update: Nikkei 225 (+1.86%), Shanghai Composite (+0.84%), KOSPI (+1.14%), ASX 200 (+0.88%) [delayed]
Australian Dollar Edges Up As China CPI Levels Off, Iran Still Main Focus

Australian Dollar Edges Up As China CPI Levels Off, Iran Still Main Focus

2020-01-09 01:30:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, China Consumer Price Index, Talking Points:

  • China’s CPI rose 4.5% in December
  • That matched November’s print, with key pork prices more docile
  • AUD/USD made only modest gains in the aftermath
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Australian Dollar remained like most markets focused on antagonism between Iran and United States Thursday and moved up only slightly as Chinese inflation narrowly missed forecasts even as it remained elevated.

The official Consumer Price Index rose by 4.5% on the year in December, matching November’s rise and coming in just below expectations of a 4.7% increase.

Inflation has been climbing steadily in China since February 2019, when it stood at just 1.9%. Increased pork prices have been blamed for the most recent bout of strength. The meat is an absolute staple in China and an epidemic of swine fever has seriously affected stocks. There was modest good news on this front in December, with pork prices decelerating slightly.

That said higher inflation is likely to stay the stimulative hand of Beijing. The current target is for price rises of around 3%. There has been some speculation that this could be raised, to give the authorities more leeway to stoke the economy, but this prospect has yet to crystalize.

Stimulus looks to be needed though. Producer price inflation continues to slide, falling 0.5% on the year last month. That was at least better than the 1.4% fall seen in November, but still suggests that corporate profits will be hard to come by.

The Australian Dollar can often find itself the foreign exchange markets’ top liquid Chinese-economy bet, thanks to Australia’s famed raw material exports to the world’s second largest economy. It inched up very slightly after the data, but market focus is clearly elsewhere.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

The Aussie Still Reels From US-Iran Tensions

The Australian Dollar has of course been hit like all other pro-cyclical assets by heightened military tensions between the US and Iran. The currency tends to do better when investors feel better about global growth prospects, which broadly speaking they did as 2019 wound down, thanks to hopes for a trade deal between China and the US.

That hope remains live, with an interim, phase-one accord still apparently set for signing on January 15.

AUD/USD may have gleaned some support from fading expectations that record-low Australian interest rates could yet go lower next month. On January 3 that chance was rated at 51%, according to index provider ASX, It has since receded to 40%.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

The currency seems likely to regain its former bid tone assuming that US-Iranian relations will allow this.

That in turn is likely to be sustained into the first Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting of 2020 which is coming up on February 4.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Forecast: Can XAG/USD Avoid a Pullback?
Silver Price Forecast: Can XAG/USD Avoid a Pullback?
2020-01-08 21:00:00
Stocks Soar After Trump Speech, Fed and Trade to Take Focus Next Week
Stocks Soar After Trump Speech, Fed and Trade to Take Focus Next Week
2020-01-08 18:00:00
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Gold & More – Charts to Watch
Dow Jones, DAX, Gold & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-08 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.