We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: Talks Resume Between UK and EU, Sterling Stable
2020-01-08 09:00:00
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen and Gold Sag as US-Iran Worries Ebb, But for How Long?
2020-01-08 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Spikes as US-Iran Tensions Boil, Nikkei Diverges
2020-01-08 03:06:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Gold & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-08 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fundamental catalysts and key event risk that could steer $USDMXN: -Mexico inflation data due Thursday at 12:00 GMT; firming CPI could keep @Banxico rate cuts at bay -US NFP report slated for Friday at 13:30 GMT; robust jobs could boost the greenback -Sentiment and #USMCA (3/3)
  • What I'm watching on the charts: -Bottom Bollinger Band could provide support following BBW squeeze -Lower absolute low but relatively higher BB% low -Continued positive divergence on MACD -Positive divergence on RSI -Eyeing resistance at the 19.000 handle, 20 SMA, 34 EMA (2/3)
  • $USD $MXN: The US Dollar is pressing 8-month lows against the Mexican Peso, but USD/MXN could be searching for a bottom near a critical zone of technical confluence around the 18.800 price level. #Forex #Trading #Analysis #USDollar (1/3) https://t.co/z7jAWwPGKj
  • President Trump is proving notoriously bad at keeping time for press events. The market is watching urgently... https://t.co/WAi8xmUHxR
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/v3YCexlnfz
  • I'll be going live for this week's equity webinar in 10 minutes We'll watch the $SPX reaction to President Trump's speech and look at some trade war data Join here - https://t.co/rmwDABTiN2
  • EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY Near Critical Levels - Canadian Dollar vs Euro & JPY Price More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/08/EURCAD-CADJPY-Near-Critical-Levels---Canadian-Dollar-vs-Euro-JPY-Price-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/CDUvTBC4Qy
  • Reminder!! Trump to Speak in 15-minutes https://t.co/EvoWFEZhkj
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.68% US 500: 0.13% Wall Street: 0.03% France 40: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Nqy2RWiChM
  • US Crude oil testing trend support again...#oot #oil @DailyFX https://t.co/EtMC2mbviR
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open

EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open

2020-01-08 14:20:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention

Oil: Retaliation from Iran saw two US military bases in Iraq come under attack. Consequently, oil prices, alongside safe-havens had benefitted, before reversing their initial gains as President Trump had been quick to respond with optimism, having stated that “all is well” (Full Analysis). Looking ahead, eyes are firmly placed on the response from the US with President Trump scheduled to provide a speech later today.

EUR: Modest losses for EUR/USD as sharp misses on German factory orders weighed on the pair, which in turn broke below support at 1.1140. Alongside this, better than expected ADP jobs data added to the Euro’s woes and as such, eyes now turn towards support at 1.1050-60.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

CHF: A new 52-week low for EUR/CHF having broken below the 1.0800. Surprisingly, the pair remains relatively soft despite the recent rebound in equity markets. That said, EUR/CHF is back down towards the level at which the SNB had been active in stemming further declines in the cross, as such, further losses may be somewhat limited in the short term.

SNB Intervention

EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (08/01/20)

EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Gold Price (XAU/USD) Surge as Iran Attacks US Bases in Iraq” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Backing Off from Resistance in Bullish Manner” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. Crude Oil Price Analysis: Iran Strikes Back, What Next from President Trump?” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, DAX, Gold & More – Charts to Watch
Dow Jones, DAX, Gold & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-08 13:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Iran Strikes Back, What Next from President Trump?
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Iran Strikes Back, What Next from President Trump?
2020-01-08 10:35:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Surge as Iran Attacks US Bases in Iraq
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Surge as Iran Attacks US Bases in Iraq
2020-01-08 09:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/CHF
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.