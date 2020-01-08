EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention

Oil: Retaliation from Iran saw two US military bases in Iraq come under attack. Consequently, oil prices, alongside safe-havens had benefitted, before reversing their initial gains as President Trump had been quick to respond with optimism, having stated that “all is well” (Full Analysis). Looking ahead, eyes are firmly placed on the response from the US with President Trump scheduled to provide a speech later today.

EUR: Modest losses for EUR/USD as sharp misses on German factory orders weighed on the pair, which in turn broke below support at 1.1140. Alongside this, better than expected ADP jobs data added to the Euro’s woes and as such, eyes now turn towards support at 1.1050-60.

CHF: A new 52-week low for EUR/CHF having broken below the 1.0800. Surprisingly, the pair remains relatively soft despite the recent rebound in equity markets. That said, EUR/CHF is back down towards the level at which the SNB had been active in stemming further declines in the cross, as such, further losses may be somewhat limited in the short term.

SNB Intervention

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (08/01/20)

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

