EUR/USD Hammered at Resistance & Faces Key Support Price-Euro vs USD Forecast
2020-01-08 10:35:00
EUR/USD Outlook Mired by Opening Range Amid Failed Test of August High
2020-01-08 01:00:00
Brexit Briefing: Talks Resume Between UK and EU, Sterling Stable
2020-01-08 09:00:00
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
Yen and Gold Sag as US-Iran Worries Ebb, But for How Long?
2020-01-08 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Spikes as US-Iran Tensions Boil, Nikkei Diverges
2020-01-08 03:06:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Iran Strikes Back, What Next from President Trump?
2020-01-08 10:35:00
Gold (XAU) Price Surge as Iran Attacks US Bases in Iraq
2020-01-08 09:20:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Iran Strikes Back, What Next from President Trump?
2020-01-08 10:35:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Surge as Iran Retaliates. Eyes on Trump
2020-01-08 00:00:00
Crypto Price Forecast: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD Levels to Watch
2020-01-07 21:00:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-06 18:00:00
Brexit Briefing: Talks Resume Between UK and EU, Sterling Stable

Brexit Briefing: Talks Resume Between UK and EU, Sterling Stable

2020-01-08 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • Ursula von der Leyen, the new President of the European Commission, is due in London Wednesday to discuss Brexit with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
  • The principal bone of contention will likely be the Brexit timetable rather than the terms of any trade deal between the two sides.
  • Sterling is holding its ground ahead of any substantive news from the meeting.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q1 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP stable as Von der Leyen visits London

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is due in London Wednesday to discuss Brexit with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid signs that the two sides remain far apart on the Brexit timetable. Johnson has promised that the “implementation period” will conclude by the end of December while von der Leyen has described that as “extremely challenging”.

For Sterling traders this matters as any signs of disagreement so early in the negotiations could lead to weakness, although both sides are likely to remain diplomatic at this stage. In the meantime, the Pound is holding its ground against the Euro although signs of weakness are beginning to emerge.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (January 3-8, 2020)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Sterling is also stable against the US Dollar, with GBP/USD still driven largely by the conflict between the US and Iran rather than the EU-UK trading relationship post-Brexit, which is scheduled for the end of this month.

Negotiations on a new economic relationship are not expected to begin in earnest until after the UK has left the EU on January 31. Trade talks between the UK and its other major partners like the US could also start then. US President Donald Trump has talked of a “massive” US-UK free trade deal after Brexit, with “the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made [by the UK] with the EU.”

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q1 EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.