EUR/USD Hammered at Resistance & Faces Key Support Price-Euro vs USD Forecast
2020-01-08 10:35:00
2020-01-08 10:35:00
EUR/USD Outlook Mired by Opening Range Amid Failed Test of August High
2020-01-08 01:00:00
2020-01-08 01:00:00
Brexit Briefing: Talks Resume Between UK and EU, Sterling Stable
2020-01-08 09:00:00
2020-01-08 09:00:00
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
2020-01-07 14:00:00
Yen and Gold Sag as US-Iran Worries Ebb, But for How Long?
2020-01-08 08:00:00
2020-01-08 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Spikes as US-Iran Tensions Boil, Nikkei Diverges
2020-01-08 03:06:00
2020-01-08 03:06:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Iran Strikes Back, What Next from President Trump?
2020-01-08 10:35:00
2020-01-08 10:35:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Surge as Iran Attacks US Bases in Iraq
2020-01-08 09:20:00
2020-01-08 09:20:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Iran Strikes Back, What Next from President Trump?
2020-01-08 10:35:00
2020-01-08 10:35:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Surge as Iran Retaliates. Eyes on Trump
2020-01-08 00:00:00
2020-01-08 00:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
2020-01-08 12:00:00
Crypto Price Forecast: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD Levels to Watch
2020-01-07 21:00:00
2020-01-07 21:00:00
2020-01-08 12:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast, Analysis and Chart:

  • CCI indicator shows Bitcoin heavily overbought in the short-term.
  • Bitcoin hits its highest level since mid-November.

If you are interested in trading the cryptocurrency market, we have produced a Day Trading Guide to Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrenciesto help you better understand this highly volatile asset class.

Bitcoin (BTC) Rallies Over 23% in Less Than a Week

The dominant cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has started 2020 with a surge, rallying in excess of 23%, low-to-high, since last Friday. This rally has also pulled other cryptocurrencies off their multi-week lows with double-digit gains commonplace. The daily chart now throws up a mixture of bullish and bearish signals over the short- and medium-term.

Using the CCI indicator, the latest rally has pushed Bitcoin into heavily overbought territory and may signal a pull back in the short-term as the market looks to gain some equilibrium. The CCI reading is at its highest level in nine months. Bitcoin remains below the 200-day moving average, but the spot price is quickly catching up this long-term indicator.

Positive signs remain however with BTC breaking sharply above both the 20- and 50-day moving averages at the start of the week, a sign that the medium-term sentiment is bullish. The pattern of lower lows started in late-June last year has also been broken. For further confirmation that Bitcoin’s bear market is over, a close above the October 28 lower high at $9,957 needs to be made. This would also take out the 200-dma currently at $9,238. The average true range (ATR) indicator has picked-up fractionally recently but remains well below levels seen in mid-July.

Bitcoin vs Gold: Top Differences Traders Should Know

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Price Chart (April 2019 - January 8, 2020)

Bitcoin price chart showing sharp rally

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Bitcoin (BTC) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

