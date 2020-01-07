USD/CAD Rises on Upbeat Services PMI

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
Market Sentiment Improves After New Year Dive | Webinar
2020-01-07 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
GBP/USD: Cable Eyes Pushing to 1.3300 as Support Holds – GBP vs USD Forecast
2020-01-07 11:03:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, USD/JPY, Dollar & More: Charts at a Glance
2020-01-07 12:34:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 31, 2020 10:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.63.
2020-01-07 11:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Breaks Out to Six-Year-Highs, What Next?
2020-01-07 13:30:00
Gold Prices Down, RIsk Appetie Revived by Lack of US-Iran Escalation
2020-01-07 07:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bullish Oil Price Outlook Supported by Golden Cross Formation
2020-01-07 06:00:00
Philippine Peso Up as Crude Oil Prices Fuel CPI, USD/PHP May Fall
2020-01-07 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-06 18:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2020-01-03 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/03/Crude-Oil-Prices-Up-as-US-Strike-Kills-IRGC-Quds-Force-Leader.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #iran #Soleimani https://t.co/Q9dpAyiizf
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.84% Silver: 0.71% Gold: 0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JrERE0l1Lq
  • The $USD and Japanese Yen may have experienced false upside breakouts, paving the way for what may be near-term weakness against the Euro, British Pound and Australian Dollar. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/v35FytV4Rh https://t.co/OJmzVfd1jF
  • RT @FirstSquawk: REPUBLICAN SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM: IF IRAN CONTINUES TO ATTACK THE UNITED STATES AND OUR ALLIES, IT WILL PAY A HEAVY PRICE…
  • The US Dollar may reverse against the Singapore Dollar after USD/SGD left behind a bullish technical signal. USD/MYR extended its drop after clearing rising support, will it prolong? #SGD $USDSGD #MYR $USDMYR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/03/Singapore-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-USDSGD-Price-Bottoms.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Y3a5LVNZb1
  • Spread on the Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan CDS index widens from geopolitical tension amid #IraqiEmbassyAttack and the death of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ongugLPCPX
  • RT @FerroTV: "In 2019, the global economy received some 90 interest rate cuts across 45 global central banks, which represents the largest…
  • Uh oh. Starting the new year with heightened geopolitical risk. Watching global risk trends. https://t.co/hfbGrtUUaZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.66%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pBmcnunPTJ
USD/CAD Rises on Upbeat Services PMI

USD/CAD Rises on Upbeat Services PMI

2020-01-07 15:46:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

ISM SERVICES PMI TALKING POINTS:

  • The services sector rose for December with a reading of 55.0, up from last month’s reading of 53.9 and beating expectations of 54.5
  • The beat on the services side is tampering the impact of uncertainty around geopolitical tensions with Iran as USDCAD rises in conjunction with oil coming off recent highs
  • DailyFX Forecasts are published on a variety of markets such as Gold, the US Dollar or the Euro and are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.

The Institute for Supply Managementreleased their report on the services sector Tuesday morning, with the headline figure printing 55.0 for December, up from last month’s reading of 53.9 and beating expectations of 54.5. Geopolitical tensions seem to be giving way to economic fundamentals as USDCAD rises on the back of the release showing growth in the services side of the US economy. In conjunction with the lift in USDCAD, oil prices are coming off their recent highs, suggesting market worries surrounding the recent tensions between the US and Iran are easing.

USDCAD Index (3-Min Chart)

USDCAD 3-Min Price Chart

The recent lull in trade tensions and the practical chance for a tangible step forward with the impending sign off on the phase-one trad deal between the US and China are having a positive impact in the survey. However, respondents in the survey are not seeing the same amount of business activity compared to the same period in the previous year with one respondent stating, "Overall business is down from this time last year, but sales have increased over the last month, causing more buys with our suppliers."

Still, the beat in the services side of the economy is tamingongoing concerns of a spillover effect from the manufacturing sector which is now in its fifth month of contraction according to the counterpart ISM manufacturing sector index. Strength in December’s Services sector was broad with business activity, employment, new orders and inventory all picking up in December, with business activity making the largest gain over the previous month.

ISM Services PMI

A key theme in markets through 2020 will focus on the ongoing labor market strength in the US. Employment continues to grow in the services side, however the pace of growth slowed coming in at 55.2 for the previous month. With employment now trending negative for the 5th month in the manufacturing side of the economy according to the ISM manufacturing survey, the ongoing strength in the labor market will likely continue to depend largely on the services sector. Friday brings the Non-farms payroll report where the economy is expected to add 160k jobs.

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
AUD/USD, USD/JPY, Dollar & More: Charts at a Glance
AUD/USD, USD/JPY, Dollar & More: Charts at a Glance
2020-01-07 12:34:00
USD/MXN – US Dollar Breakdown vs Mexican Peso, Watch 2019 Low
USD/MXN – US Dollar Breakdown vs Mexican Peso, Watch 2019 Low
2020-01-07 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Sell-Off Eyes Fresh Low
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Sell-Off Eyes Fresh Low
2020-01-07 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.