USD/CAD Rises on Upbeat Services PMI

ISM SERVICES PMI TALKING POINTS:

The Institute for Supply Managementreleased their report on the services sector Tuesday morning, with the headline figure printing 55.0 for December, up from last month’s reading of 53.9 and beating expectations of 54.5. Geopolitical tensions seem to be giving way to economic fundamentals as USDCAD rises on the back of the release showing growth in the services side of the US economy. In conjunction with the lift in USDCAD, oil prices are coming off their recent highs, suggesting market worries surrounding the recent tensions between the US and Iran are easing.

USDCAD Index (3-Min Chart)

The recent lull in trade tensions and the practical chance for a tangible step forward with the impending sign off on the phase-one trad deal between the US and China are having a positive impact in the survey. However, respondents in the survey are not seeing the same amount of business activity compared to the same period in the previous year with one respondent stating, "Overall business is down from this time last year, but sales have increased over the last month, causing more buys with our suppliers."

Still, the beat in the services side of the economy is tamingongoing concerns of a spillover effect from the manufacturing sector which is now in its fifth month of contraction according to the counterpart ISM manufacturing sector index. Strength in December’s Services sector was broad with business activity, employment, new orders and inventory all picking up in December, with business activity making the largest gain over the previous month.

A key theme in markets through 2020 will focus on the ongoing labor market strength in the US. Employment continues to grow in the services side, however the pace of growth slowed coming in at 55.2 for the previous month. With employment now trending negative for the 5th month in the manufacturing side of the economy according to the ISM manufacturing survey, the ongoing strength in the labor market will likely continue to depend largely on the services sector. Friday brings the Non-farms payroll report where the economy is expected to add 160k jobs.

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

