Real Time News
  • The $AUD may be on route to resuming the long-term downtrend against its US counterpart after recoiling from resistance above the 0.70 figure. Get your AUD/USD technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/s9zN3mrZ0Z https://t.co/dsMX2w7vsh
  • RT @FxWestwater: Crude Oil pushing higher as reports that Al-Asad Airbase, which hosts US troops in Iraq is under attack #OOTT $CL_F https…
  • #CrudeOil up in early Wed. trade on reports at least 9 rockets hit the Al-Asad airbase (hosts U.S. troops). Iran says they started an attack. #SP500 futures are aiming lower as anti-risk #JPY gains and pro-risk $AUD falls ($USDJPY, $AUDJPY down) -BBG https://t.co/OkTrY32BNJ https://t.co/YEut9bW8bM
  • Gold it is! https://t.co/Yv8YmaLQ2z
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Labor Cash Earnings (YoY) (NOV) due at 23:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -0.2% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-07
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Real Cash Earnings (YoY) (NOV) due at 23:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -0.8% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-07
  • What is still concerning is ongoing discrepancy with ISM manufacturing which last week hit its lowest (47.2) since June 2009. Thus far, spillover risk seems to be at bay as the more prominent sector remains resilient for the time being but will be closely watched #ISM #TradeWar https://t.co/a5DDmf2izZ
  • Happy Tuesday/Wednesday! The Australian Dollar has been making some aggressive bearish moves and certain sentiment signals are supporting it. Will be discussing $AUDUSD, $AUDJPY and more during today's webinar at 1:00 GMT! (~2hrs), Signup here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/eF5D3kPYMD
  • RT @W7VOA: Hearing scheduled by @HouseForeign for Jan. 14 on @realDonaldTrump administration policy toward #Iran. @RepEliotEngel has called…
  • Hahhaa @EskomSePush https://t.co/JsNiDcAi1B
Silver Price Forecast: Can XAG/USD Avoid a Pullback?

Silver Price Forecast: Can XAG/USD Avoid a Pullback?

2020-01-07 22:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Forecast:

  • Probing resistance around $18.35, bulls have displayed an ability to surmount the level in recent days
  • Silver is more than 11% higher than its December low, but may face a shorter-term pullback
  • How to Trade Silver

Silver Price Forecast: Can XAG/USD Avoid a Pullback?

The recent uptick in US-Iran tensions was likely responsible for some of silver’s recent rally, a move that was echoed in other “safe” assets like gold and the US Dollar. After surging more than 11% from its December lows, the metal has encountered resistance around the $18.35 level that could look to stop the rally in its tracks. Inching into overbought territory, time is running out for the metal to pierce resistance before bullishness evaporates and bears stage a pullback.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Although XAGUSD has probed the level numerous times, it has been unable to post a daily close above – a development that would help convert the level from resistance to support. With that in mind, silver may require another fundamental catalyst to break the level and drive higher. As I noted last week, eventual Iranian retaliation may provide such a spark, but waiting – or banking – on an eventual attack is poor strategy and has left the door open for a modest pullback in my opinion.

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2019 – January 2020) (Chart 1)

silver (XAG) price chart forecast

Chart created with TradingView

Still, I believe the longer-term outlook for silver and gold is bullish, so forecasting weakness here is against a backdrop of a shorter timeframe – one that looks to capitalize on the overbought nature of XAGUSD at this stage. Having said that, the coming days will be an important test for silver.

Silver BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 14% -1%
Weekly -4% 22% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

If the technical barrier holds strong, the metal may retreat to the $17.50 area to consolidate before attempting another move higher. On the other hand, the metal’s September swing-high around $18.75 will offer initial resistance should silver successfully close above $18.35. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Watch Out Below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

