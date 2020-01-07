EUR/USD Price Unmoved on Euro-Zone Inflation Data Release
EUR/USD Price Forecast, Analysis and Chart:
- Euro-Zone CPI rises to 1.3% from 1.0%, core CPI remains unchanged.
- EUR/USD little changed and stuck in a tight range.
EUR/USD Outlook – Monday’s Range Holds Sway
The latest look at price pressures in the Euro-Zone showed inflation picking up to 1.3% in December from 1.0%, while core inflation remained unchanged at 1.3%. Other data released showed a strong month-on-month pick-up in retail sales in December to 1.0% from a prior -0.3%. While both releases should provide support for the single currency, EUR/USD is little changed on the session so far and is stuck inside yesterday’s bullish candle.
The EUR/USD daily chart shows support at 1.1156 and 1.1128, the 200-day moving average, while the recent multi-month high at 1.1240 may prove difficult to break without a strong driver. Range trading is expected over the near-term.
EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (January 2019 – January 7, 2020){{SENTIMENT|EUR/USD|Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy}}
