S&P 500 Leads Risk On 2020 Opening Rally, Dollar Heads Off Breakdown
2020-01-03 04:16:00
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - US Market Open
2020-01-02 12:00:00
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-03 05:00:00
US Dollar Prices May Reverse Higher as Japanese Yen Trims Gains
2020-01-03 00:00:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-03 05:00:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader
2020-01-03 02:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
2020-01-01 18:00:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Is NZD/USD Due for a Reversal Lower?

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Is NZD/USD Due for a Reversal Lower?

2020-01-02 21:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Forecast:

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Is NZD/USD Due for a Reversal Lower?

After surging throughout December, NZD/USD has paused at long-term trendline resistance around 0.6745. Trading in overbought territory for the majority of December, it is of little surprise the Kiwi is looking to take a breather now that it has encountered a rather formidable trendline. Originating from mid-2014, the descending trendline has kept price contained ever since and the level conveniently coincides with a nearby Fibonacci level – bolstering the zone's influence.

NZD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (December 2018 – January 2020) (Chart 1)

NZD/USD price chart

The technical barriers, coupled with a modest retreat in risk appetite, helped spark a NZD/USD pullback that could see the pair extend lower as it looks to consolidate last month's gains. While it is currently unclear if NZD/USD will continue higher in the longer-term, the release of the FOMC's December meeting minutes on Friday could dictate the shorter-term direction and compound recent Kiwi weakness.

With that in mind, an initial area of support in the event of a deeper reversal exists around the 0.6580 to 0.6550 area which has spurred price indecision in the past. Given the current spot price, the area could look to provide a base for a subsequent retest of overhead resistance after the pair has consolidated further.

Economic Calendar

On the other hand, a dovish takeaway from the FOMC's meeting minutes could see NZD immediately retest resistance, likely sending NZD/USD back into overbought territory. If the combined technical levels fail to keep price contained at the 0.6745-mark, secondary resistance may take shape at the 0.6790 level which coincides with the pair's swing high in July.

NZD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 4% 0%
Weekly -12% 12% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Still, a move beyond the long-term descending trendline may signal a broader shift in the underlying fundamental landscape and open the door to further NZD/USD gains. In the meantime, however, price action will likely cool until the FOMC minutes are released and the market can run with the implications. For updates on NZD/USD after the minutes are released, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Surges, but Rally Looks Overdone

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader
Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader
2020-01-03 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Surges, but Rally Looks Overdone
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Surges, but Rally Looks Overdone
2020-01-02 17:00:00
Fed Monetary Policy Outlook in 2020: FOMC Voting Changes
Fed Monetary Policy Outlook in 2020: FOMC Voting Changes
2020-01-02 11:00:00
Australian Dollar Steady as China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Just Misses
Australian Dollar Steady as China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Just Misses
2020-01-02 01:36:00
