News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-12-20 17:23:00
US Dollar Volatility May Rise Next Year: DXY, EUR, CAD Charts & More
2019-12-20 12:00:00
News
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Challenging Big Figure Support
2019-12-20 09:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
News
USD/JPY Jumps to Session Highs as the Dollar Gains on US Data
2019-12-20 15:40:00
Pound Extends Slide, USDJPY and USDMXN Ranges, Liquidity Bleeds
2019-12-20 01:30:00
News
Gold to Track November Range with US-China to Sign Trade Deal in 2020
2019-12-20 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
2019-12-20 05:57:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
2019-12-20 05:57:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Threatens Breakout at Multi-month Highs
2019-12-19 16:30:00
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
USD/JPY Jumps to Session Highs as the Dollar Gains on US Data

2019-12-20 15:40:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD/JPY SPIKES TO SESSION HIGH ON SOLID ECONOMIC DATA AND LIKELY WEIGHING ON FED INTEREST RATE CUT EXPECTATIONS

  • The US Dollar is graining ground and set to finish the week on its front foot following the release of strong economic data on the US economy
  • USD/JPY spiked to an intraday high along with the DXY US Dollar Index after US personal income, personal spending and core PCE inflation figures crossed the wires
  • Forex traders now shift focus to US Durable Goods Orders data due for release December 24 at 13:30 GMT during a quiet holiday week and subdued liquidity

USD price action is edging higher with the DXY US Dollar Index rising to session highs following the release of better-than-expected economic data out of the United States. Specifically, personal income and personal spending numbers for November jumped as year-over-year inflation measured via core PCE rose to its highest reading of the year.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (DECEMBER 20, 2019 INTRADAY)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Overall solid US economic data this morning is helping the Greenback extend its recent rebound and climb to its strongest level since December 10. Similarly, spot USD/JPY prices found demand from forex traders as a healthy US economy – driven largely by the confident American consumer – and firming inflation is likely dampening prospects for future FOMC interest rate cuts.

US DOLLAR (USD) – FOREX ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Chart of US Dollar Economic Data

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for additional details on key economic indicators to watch and upcoming event risk impacting the major currency pairs.

Also released early during Friday’s trading session was the third revision to 3Q US GDP data, which was left unchanged at an annualized rate of 2.1%, but detailed an upward revision to the important personal consumption component from 2.9% to 3.2%.

USD/JPY PRICE CHART: 1-HOUR TIME FRAME (DECEMBER 15, 2019 TO DECEMBER 20, 2019)

USDJPY Price Chart Technical Analysis

This theme could be boosting the relative attractiveness of the currency carry trade due to the sensitivity of USD/JPY to changes in interest rate expectations and sentiment. Nonetheless, USD/JPY is trading lower on the week and roughly flat on the day so far.

USD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% -5% -4%
Weekly 2% 35% 18%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

One possible explanation for weakness in the US Dollar over the last several trading days could be the Federal Reserve’s inflating balance sheet as the FOMC pumps billions of dollars into the financial system.

Keep ReadingUS Dollar Volatility May Rise Next Year: DXY, EUR, CAD Charts & More

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

