EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 1-Month Uptrend Broken. Now What?
2019-12-20 02:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
British Pound Outlook Bearish Amid Renewed No-Deal Brexit Fears
2019-12-20 05:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Reversal May Accelerate as NZD/USD Price Rises
2019-12-20 00:00:00
Pound Extends Slide, USDJPY and USDMXN Ranges, Liquidity Bleeds
2019-12-20 01:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
Gold Price Quiet for Now, Long-term Levels Set to Break Early Next Year
2019-12-19 12:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Threatens Breakout at Multi-month Highs
2019-12-19 16:30:00
Canadian Dollar Rose With Crude Oil Prices, Will Yen Look Past BoJ?
2019-12-19 00:00:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
British Pound Outlook Bearish Amid Renewed No-Deal Brexit Fears

2019-12-20 05:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
British Pound, Brexit, EUR/GBP, GBP/USD – TALKING POINTS

  • British Pound outlook tilting more bearish as no-deal Brexit risks return
  • EUR/GBP bounces back from 3-year support, recovering over 2 percent
  • GBP/USD fell by similar magnitude, trading on cusp of critical support

British Pound Outlook

The outlook for the British Pound has become cloudier following the market-friendly UK election where Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party was able to secure a strong majority. However, recent news about his proposal to legally block an extension of the transition period beyond December 31, 2020 has revived no-deal Brexit fears. Sterling has fallen a little over two percent against the Euro and US Dollar.

GBP/USD at Key Support: Selloff Ahead?

After spiking to 19-month highs, GBP/USD has retreated and is now testing the upper layer of the 1.3015-1.2816 congestive-turned-support range. Dropping into this zone could set the pair up for another interim of directionless trading until there is more political clarity. Conversely, if GBP/USD continues to fall, the next major multi-tier floor to look for will be the 1.2769-1.2816 range. A break below that could catalyze an aggressive selloff.

GBP/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/USD

GBP/USD chart created using TradingView

EUR/GBP Approaching Critical Resistance Zone

After dipping into a critical three-year support zone, EUR/GBP has bounced backed and shattered several resistance barriers along the way. The pair is now aiming to re-enter a formidable range which saw EUR/GBP trade within its walls from October 16 through November 8. Cracking that ceiling with follow-through could open the door to a bullish spike which may be amplified if Brexit fears pressure the British Pound.

EUR/GBP – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

BRITISH POUND TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

News & Analysis at your fingertips.