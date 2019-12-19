We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
EUR/USD: Buyers Eye Pushing EUR vs USD Price to a Higher Zone -Watch The Levels
2019-12-19 10:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
AUD/USD Bounces Back, GBP/USD Selling Persists - US Market Open
2019-12-19 13:35:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
USDJPY Poised for Range, USDMXN Holds Rate Decision Potential, SPX is Frozen
2019-12-19 03:26:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
Gold Price Quiet for Now, Long-term Levels Set to Break Early Next Year
2019-12-19 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Rose With Crude Oil Prices, Will Yen Look Past BoJ?
2019-12-19 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & More: Indices, Commodity Technical Outlook
2019-12-18 12:00:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
AUD/USD Bounces Back, GBP/USD Selling Persists - US Market Open

2019-12-19 13:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
MARKET DEVELOPMENT – AUD/USD Bounces Back, GBP/USD Selling Persists

AUD: A welcome and much needed surprise for the RBA following better than expected jobs data overnight. The unemployment rate dropped 0.1ppt to 5.2% against expectations to remain at 5.3%, while the headline rose by 39.9k, above consensus for 14k. Consequently, the Australian Dollar is among the outperformers in the G10 complex with AUDNZD also looking to have found an interim bottom. That said, while this may have given the RBA a little room to breathe, a risk of a February 2020 rate cut remains.

GBP: The Bank of England left the bank rate unchanged as expected with a 7-2 vote split. While the message had been much the same as the November meeting, the BoE seems slightly optimistic, having stated that global growth has begun to show tentative signs of a recovery. However, with regard to the election, the BoE highlighted that it was too early to assess the economic impact and therefore maintain the wait and see stance (full analysis). That said, GBP has shown little signs of reversing its post-election pullback as the continued long liquidations puts GBP/USD on a path to test the 1.3000 handle.

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (19/12/19)

AUD/USD Bounces Back, GBP/USD Selling Persists - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT'S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. GBPUSD whipsaws as MPC leave rates unchanged and signal economic recovery" by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
  2. Sweden's Riksbank Raises Interest Rates: EUR/SEK Downtrend Remains Intact" by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  3. Gold Price Quiet for Now, Long-term Levels Set to Break Early Next Year" by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.