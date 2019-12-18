We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Murky Ahead of German IFO Data, EU-US Tension
2019-12-18 08:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-17 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD: Cable Buyers May Lose Control Below this Price- GBP vs USD Forecast
2019-12-18 10:30:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Stabilizes Despite Doubts About Trade Talks
2019-12-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Pressured as USD/JPY Bulls Test Range Top Again
2019-12-18 02:01:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-17 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Looking to Push Higher After Recent Consolidation
2019-12-18 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As US Stock Build Puts EIA Data In Urgent Focus
2019-12-18 06:39:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & More: Indices, Commodity Technical Outlook
2019-12-18 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As US Stock Build Puts EIA Data In Urgent Focus
2019-12-18 06:39:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB's Benoit Coeure - Monetary Policy: Lifting the Veil of Effectiveness. #ecb #Euro https://t.co/9QRXFwZqHK
  • Negative yielding government bonds – What are they telling us? Find out from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/F6JuhmrvPT https://t.co/W2GkgyseEC
  • The politics of the US and UK may be starkly divided but their grip on the vast, $6.6 trillion global foreign exchange trade seems as tight as ever. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/xTKHOvrIqg https://t.co/akfHg2qlPP
  • Greek bond yields falling on talk that ECB may let Greek banks up their holdings of the country's debt. #ECB #greece https://t.co/Uu534xCsig
  • GBP/USD: Cable Buyers May Lose Control Below this Price- GBP vs USD Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2019/12/18/GBPUSD-Cable-Buyers-May-Lose-Control-Below-this-Price--GBP-vs-USD-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/DOtSrrMPQV
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFsZYlx https://t.co/bGqizdCO2b
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/hNQDTaPjRs
  • German IFO economists - industrial sector is still in recession and will take a while to get out of it. #eur
Gold Price Outlook: Looking to Push Higher After Recent Consolidation

Gold Price Outlook: Looking to Push Higher After Recent Consolidation

2019-12-18 10:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price Forecast, Technical Analysis and Charts:

  • Gold a confusing mixture of lower highs and higher lows.
  • Year-end risk-off moves could boost supportive sentiment.

{GUIDE|XAU|Download our Q4 Gold Forecast}}

Gold Price Analysis:

The daily gold chart shows a medium-term downtrend being counter-balanced by a short-term uptrend, with a series of lower highs from the September 4 peak being countered by a series of higher lows from November 12. This is contracting gold’s trading spread and making a pennat formation, a technical set-up that normally precedes a sharp breakout. Current trading conditions are quiet ahead of the year-end, adding to the possibility of a sharp move.

The daily chart shows gold trading above the 200- and 50-day moving averages and either of the short-term 2-dma. A break and close above the latter would add a positive boost, leaving the recent $1,487/oz. high and a cluster of highs and lows either side of $1,500/oz. as the next upside targets.

A break below the supportive trend-line would also see gold below the 20- and 50-dmas and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, leaving $1,458/oz. as the next downside target. Below here, $1,450/oz. and $1,445/oz. come into view.

The US and China trade talks continue in a more positive fashion, dialing back risk, but the US is now likely to ramp up trade talks with the EU. US trade representative Robert Lighthizer said yesterday that the US may ramp up tariffs on the EU in 2020, blaming a ‘very unbalanced relationship’ between the two. Lighthizer added that the US trade deficit with the EU may hit $180 billion in 2019, a significant deficit according to Lighthizer.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Gold Price Chart (March -December 18, 2019)

Gold price chart with technical indicators

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Crude Oil & More: Indices, Commodity Technical Outlook
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & More: Indices, Commodity Technical Outlook
2019-12-18 12:00:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Stabilizes Despite Doubts About Trade Talks
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Stabilizes Despite Doubts About Trade Talks
2019-12-18 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As US Stock Build Puts EIA Data In Urgent Focus
Crude Oil Prices Slip As US Stock Build Puts EIA Data In Urgent Focus
2019-12-18 06:39:00
Copper Outlook Bullish as Trade Risks Abate, Boosts Commodities
Copper Outlook Bullish as Trade Risks Abate, Boosts Commodities
2019-12-18 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.