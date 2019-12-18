We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Outlook Murky Ahead of German IFO Data, EU-US Tension
2019-12-18 08:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-17 15:00:00
GBP/USD: Cable Buyers May Lose Control Below this Price- GBP vs USD Forecast
2019-12-18 10:30:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Stabilizes Despite Doubts About Trade Talks
2019-12-18 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Pressured as USD/JPY Bulls Test Range Top Again
2019-12-18 02:01:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-17 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Looking to Push Higher After Recent Consolidation
2019-12-18 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As US Stock Build Puts EIA Data In Urgent Focus
2019-12-18 06:39:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & More: Indices, Commodity Technical Outlook
2019-12-18 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As US Stock Build Puts EIA Data In Urgent Focus
2019-12-18 06:39:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & More: Indices, Commodity Technical Outlook

2019-12-18 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
The Dow Jones continues to levitate as it treads in record territory. It’s a tough spot right now for those looking to establish fresh positions as the market could suffer a minor setback for new longs, but still too strong and without good risk thresholds for shorting.

This leaves existing longs from good prices still in good shape at the moment. There is a top-side trend-line running over as part of a broader channel. It currently clocks in around 28800 at the current trajectory, but is of course set to change with any delays. Support arrives via a trend-line from the October low, could give dip-buyers one last solid risk/reward opportunity before the calendar flips.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
See how other traders are positioned.
Dow Jones Daily Chart (watch upper slope, rising trend-line)

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Charts by TradingView

WTI crude oil has been very difficult to trade during the second-half of 2019, and that doesn’t look set to change at least until the new year arrives. Crude is currently up against a descending trend-line, and given recent price action the next step looks like it could be lower. But conviction is generally lacking at the moment, so sticking to the sidelines here might be the best bet (it’s been for a while…)

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart (trend resistance, rising channel)

WTI crude oil daily chart

WTI Oil Chart by TradingView

For the full set of technical details and charts, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

