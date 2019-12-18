We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Murky Ahead of German IFO Data, EU-US Tension
2019-12-18 08:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-17 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD: Cable Buyers May Lose Control Below this Price- GBP vs USD Forecast
2019-12-18 10:30:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Stabilizes Despite Doubts About Trade Talks
2019-12-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Pressured as USD/JPY Bulls Test Range Top Again
2019-12-18 02:01:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-17 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Looking to Push Higher After Recent Consolidation
2019-12-18 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As US Stock Build Puts EIA Data In Urgent Focus
2019-12-18 06:39:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & More: Indices, Commodity Technical Outlook
2019-12-18 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As US Stock Build Puts EIA Data In Urgent Focus
2019-12-18 06:39:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB's Benoit Coeure - Monetary Policy: Lifting the Veil of Effectiveness. #ecb #Euro https://t.co/9QRXFwZqHK
  • Negative yielding government bonds – What are they telling us? Find out from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/F6JuhmrvPT https://t.co/W2GkgyseEC
  • The politics of the US and UK may be starkly divided but their grip on the vast, $6.6 trillion global foreign exchange trade seems as tight as ever. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/xTKHOvrIqg https://t.co/akfHg2qlPP
  • Greek bond yields falling on talk that ECB may let Greek banks up their holdings of the country's debt. #ECB #greece https://t.co/Uu534xCsig
  • GBP/USD: Cable Buyers May Lose Control Below this Price- GBP vs USD Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2019/12/18/GBPUSD-Cable-Buyers-May-Lose-Control-Below-this-Price--GBP-vs-USD-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/DOtSrrMPQV
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFsZYlx https://t.co/bGqizdCO2b
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/hNQDTaPjRs
  • German IFO economists - industrial sector is still in recession and will take a while to get out of it. #eur
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Stabilizes Despite Doubts About Trade Talks

Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Stabilizes Despite Doubts About Trade Talks

2019-12-18 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD has steadied after jumping in the wake of Thursday’s UK General Election and then falling back.
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to rule out an extension of the Brexit transition period beyond December 2020 could lead to only a basic free trade agreement between the UK and the EU by this time next year.
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -20% -11%
Weekly 20% -25% -6%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/USD settles at lower levels

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to legislate to prevent an extension of the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020 could rule out a comprehensive deal between the EU and the UK after the UK leaves the bloc at the end of next month.

According to The Guardian newspaper, a leaked diplomatic note suggests the European Commission and EU member states have concluded that the UK’s “negotiation commitment does not afford much space for broader ambitions” beyond a “basic free trade agreement”.

However, that has had little impact on GBP/USD, which has stabilized Wednesday around the 1.31 level.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (December 12-18, 2019)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Fears of a no-deal Brexit at the end of the transition period were largely responsible for the decline in GBP/USD from last Friday’s highs. However, political analysts have pointed out that the decision to limit the talks to just 11 months could easily be reversed.

Moreover, comments by outgoing Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who said Monday that the probability of a no-deal Brexit has decreased, have helped to steady nerves. So has a comment by the Fitch rating agency Tuesday that the outcome of last Thursday’s UK General Election has significantly reduced the very near-term risk of a no-deal Brexit.

Fitch affirmed the UK’s debt rating at AA, while adding that the outlook for its rating is negative.

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Crude Oil & More: Indices, Commodity Technical Outlook
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & More: Indices, Commodity Technical Outlook
2019-12-18 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Looking to Push Higher After Recent Consolidation
Gold Price Outlook: Looking to Push Higher After Recent Consolidation
2019-12-18 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As US Stock Build Puts EIA Data In Urgent Focus
Crude Oil Prices Slip As US Stock Build Puts EIA Data In Urgent Focus
2019-12-18 06:39:00
Copper Outlook Bullish as Trade Risks Abate, Boosts Commodities
Copper Outlook Bullish as Trade Risks Abate, Boosts Commodities
2019-12-18 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.