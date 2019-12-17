We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Reversal at Resistance, AUD/USD Corrective Pattern; Charts & More
2019-12-17 12:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis - Euro Struggling to Break Higher
2019-12-17 09:57:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Eases on No-Deal Brexit Fears
2019-12-17 09:00:00
British Pound and FTSE 100 May Trim Gains on Brexit Woes
2019-12-17 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Calendar Winds Down into Year-End
2019-12-16 13:30:00
Gold Prices Up Despite Risk Revival, US China Trade Hopes Lift Crude
2019-12-17 06:47:00
British Pound Analysis Shows GBP/SEK, GBP/NOK Outlook Bearish
2019-12-17 05:00:00
Gold Prices Up Despite Risk Revival, US China Trade Hopes Lift Crude
2019-12-17 06:47:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
EUR/USD Reversal at Resistance, AUD/USD Corrective Pattern; Charts & More

EUR/USD Reversal at Resistance, AUD/USD Corrective Pattern; Charts & More

2019-12-17 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

The Euro is at risk near-term as resistance clearly looks formidable based on the price action we saw last week. The reversal on Friday came at the confluence of the 200-day, September 2018 trend-line, and peaks from Oct/Nov. The strong reversal suggests after the current minor retracement we will see EUR/USD weakness again. With some time we could see an ascending wedge form, but for now running with a near-term downward bias.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Paul Robinson
What Makes a Trader Successful?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart (rejected at resistance)

EUR/USD daily chart, rejected at resistance

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

AUD/USD can’t sustain a rally, and on that it is continuing got build what looks like a corrective wedge formation since bottoming in the late summer, early fall. The 200-day and October high are keeping a lid on any further advancement. The downturn has the trend-line off the October low coming into focus. A little more backing-and-filling could see a full corrective wedge form and a material price decline develop early in 2020.

AUD/USD Daily Chart (corrective wedge looks to be developing)

AUD/USD daily chart, corrective wedge looks to be developing

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

For the full set of technical details and charts, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

