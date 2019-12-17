Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast, Analysis and Chart:

Cryptocurrencies sell-off across the board.

Bitcoin ’s downtrend remains in control of price action.

Cryptocurrencies All in The Red

A heavy sell-off across the cryptocurrency space in the last 24 hours has seen most of the major cryptos giving back recent gains. With little reason behind the sell-off, the worry going into the end of the year is that buyers will retreat to the sidelines and let the market find an equilibrium before returning.

Data via CoinMarketCap

Bitcoin has seemingly escaped the worst of the sell-off and continues to gain market dominance. BTC dominance is currently at 67.2%, just below the mid-September high of a fraction under 70%. The last time Bitcoin was at this level was back in late-March 2017.

The daily Bitcoin price chart shows the downtrend off the mid-July high remains in place and is currently acting as a magnet for price action. A break and close below this trendline would boost the current negative market sentiment and open the way for BTC to re-test $6,528, the multi-month low made on November 25. If Bitcoin is unable to hold this level, further sell-offs could see a cluster of old horizontal support levels tested, all the way back to $5,769. The CCI indicator is showing the market is currently oversold, which may temper any further sell-off, although BTC is now below all three moving averages, another bearish signal.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Price Chart (April – December 17, 2019)

