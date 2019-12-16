British Pound (GBP) Underpinned and Looking to Move Higher - Webinar

#DidYouKnow traders generally prefer using candlestick charts for day-trading because they offer an enjoyable visual perception of price. Find out how you can utilize it in your trading strategy here: https://t.co/yFn12QgmxO https://t.co/Lc0NfzrjNp

Brexit Bill to be bought before Parliament on Friday #gbp #sterling #brexit @DailyFXTeam

#DidYouKnow crude #oil is a natural resource that differs in composition depending on its location. Find out more crude oil facts from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Ssp486xz2J #OOTT #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/zhkg96pyWo

RT @IHSMarkitPMI: 🇪🇺 Eurozone endured its worst quarter since 2013, according to flash PMI data, with December coming in at 50.6 (unchanged…

RT @lisaabramowicz1: Sweden is in the spotlight of global monetary policy as counterparts watch to see how easy it is for the experiment of…

RT @elerianm: Good morning. Wishing you all a good week Mixed real economy data to start the week: A beat in #China for retail sales (+8% Y…

The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within the financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy within a trading system can enhance a trader’s market analysis technique. Find out how you can use it from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/zXiuoUw0ar