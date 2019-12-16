British Pound (GBP) Underpinned and Looking to Move Higher - Webinar
Sterling Price (GBP) Analysis, Price and Charts
- Sterling may struggle to set a fresh high ahead of the year-end.
- Bank of England thoughts on the General Election will be interesting.
Sterling Building a Higher Base
Sterling’s renewed attraction continues to underpin the currency and further upside can be expected in the future. In the short-term that upside may be capped as the year-end lull descends upon us, but the recent multi-month and multi-year highs made at the end of last week will eventually come under pressure.
In the equity space buyers also dominated proceedings with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices both jumping higher. The more domestically focussed FTSE 250 is now trading at a record high while the FTSE 100 is within striking distance of a new apex.
A busy week of UK data and the latest Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy meeting. Governor Mark Carney, whose term runs out shortly, will give his views on the state of the UK economy and may well opine on last week’s election and how this may/will change monetary policy going forward.
EUR/GBP Weekly Price Chart (September 2014 – December 16, 2019)
