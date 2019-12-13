We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Breaking – GBP/USD, EUR/USD Charts for Next Week & More
2019-12-13 12:30:00
Euro vs USD Forecast: EUR/USD Gears up to 1.1200 Handle – What’s Next?
2019-12-13 10:30:00
US Dollar Breaking – GBP/USD, EUR/USD Charts for Next Week & More
2019-12-13 12:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Outlook Post-Election: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Price Analysis
2019-12-13 09:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Rally May Extend on Trade Deal
2019-12-13 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Looks to Be Down Before Up
2019-12-13 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Fails at Downtrend Resistance - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-12 16:18:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Positive US-China Trade Talk Powers Rally
2019-12-13 11:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye US-China Trade Deal Terms for Direction
2019-12-13 07:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Positive US-China Trade Talk Powers Rally

2019-12-13 11:20:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Oil Price Analysis, Price and Charts

  • Positive US-China trade talks likely to see oil test next level of resistance.
  • Bullish golden cross formation about to be made.
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q4 Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

US-China Trade Optimism Needs Confirmation For Oil to Fully Crack Resistance

US President Donald Trump lit the fuse to another round of risk-on optimism yesterday when he tweeted that the US and China were very close to a ‘BIG DEAL’, adding, ‘they want it, and so do we!’ It was reported that the US may roll back of US tariffs scheduled for December 15 while China would agree to buy USD50 billion of US agricultural goods in 2020. As always, nothing yet agreed but with just two days to go before the mid-December tariffs, the chances of the two global superpowers agreeing to downgrade the 18-month trade dispute are increasing.

Dow Jones Soars as US and China Agree to Trade Deal in Principle

The daily crude oil price chart remains positive with a series of higher highs and higher lows being made off the October 3 low print at $50.94/bbl. Horizontal resistance is nearing at $60.98 off the two highs in mid-July, prints that preceded a sharp 15%+ sell-off. One bullish technical indicator – the 50/200-dma golden cross – is close to forming and while this may not give oil an immediate boost, it does underscore the positive sentiment in the oil complex. To the downside, a pair of recent highs, a low and the uptrend form a cluster around the $58.70/bbl. level, before $58.00/bbl (20-dma) and $56.90/bbl. (golden cross) come into view.

Oil - US Crude BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 1% -2%
Weekly -8% -3% -5%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Oil Daily Price Chart (March– December 13, 2019)

Oil price rallying on US-China trade talk optimism

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Oil?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.