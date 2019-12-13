We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Pop Failing at Range Top?
2019-12-13 04:00:00
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2019-12-12 20:36:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Soars as Boris Johnson Wins Substantial Majority, What Happens Next?
2019-12-13 06:00:00
S&P 500 and Risk Trends Next Steps After Trade War, Brexit Developments
2019-12-13 02:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Rally May Extend on Trade Deal
2019-12-13 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Fails at Downtrend Resistance - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-12 16:18:00
Gold price outlook: uptick post FOMC but investors remain wary of tariff developments
2019-12-12 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Meet Trend Resistance, Near-term Turn Lower Looks Next
2019-12-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/OQ3Z4F5IKd
  • RT @onlyyoontv: Hearing from sources here- one government- #China leaders not yet accepted deal. Issues? 1) $50bln purchases hard target. O…
  • The USD/INR may fall as the Nifty 50 rises after the US and China avoided tariff escalation and Indian CPI increased at its fastest pace since July 2016 amid on onion shortage #Rupee #Nifty $USDINR #India - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/12/13/US-Dollar-Rupee-and-Nifty-50-Outlook-After-Trade-Deal-Indian-CPI.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/bFYO1ancMP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.72%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nYymXMT3Ef
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/N8I5yJQvDQ
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 2.27% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.37% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cHbkZaRBsW
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.00% France 40: 0.90% Wall Street: 0.38% US 500: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xjpsQhj1YB
  • Conservative Party secure majority after winning 326th seat - Sky News
  • En español: La libra esterlina festeja la victoria electoral de Boris Johnson; $GBPUSD estalla al alza y marca un nuevo máximo anual #trading #forex #brexit #GE19 👉Los detalles aquí 👉👉https://t.co/Oyu9WBNeWL https://t.co/i9YL9D85hg
  • After a dismal week for the $USD, SGD, PHP, IDR and MYR turn their focus to the Federal Reserve. USD/PHP is also awaiting the BSP rate decision as USD/INR eyes Indian CPI data.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/hA2QjnL2kU https://t.co/f5jVxH0aHc
GBP/USD Soars as Boris Johnson Wins Substantial Majority, What Happens Next?

GBP/USD Soars as Boris Johnson Wins Substantial Majority, What Happens Next?

2019-12-13 06:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

General Election Analysis & Talking Points

  • Conservatives Win Largest Majority Since 1987
  • GBP Surges to Fresh 2019 High
  • Focus Will Shift to Transition Period

Election Results as of 05:35GMT

Conservatives: 351 (+46)

Labour: 201 (-58)

Lib Dem: 9 (-1)

SNP: 46 (+13)

Results in 629/650

Boris Johnson is on course for a landslide victory with the Conservative party projected to gain over 360 seats. If confirmed, this will far surpass the 326-seat majority needed to govern and thus will pave the way for a smooth Brexit process with Boris Johnson able to pass his deal through parliament (December 20th had been touted as a potential voting day) with ease and take the UK out of the EU at the end of January. In reaction to the initial exit poll, the Pound surged to a fresh 2019 high of 1.3514 amid the reduction in political uncertainty. On the technical front, we expect the Pound to consolidate its gains in the run up to the year end with risks tilted to the upside.

GBP/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Feb 2018 – Dec 2019)

GBP/USD Soars as Boris Johnson Wins Substantial Majority, What Happens Next?
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% -6% 5%
Weekly 15% -4% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame (Mar 2015 – Dec 2019)

GBP/USD Soars as Boris Johnson Wins Substantial Majority, What Happens Next?
EUR/GBP BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -17% 0% -13%
Weekly -22% -4% -18%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
GBP/USD Soars as Boris Johnson Wins Substantial Majority, What Happens Next?

Transition Period: With the Withdrawal Agreement expected to pass, focus will soon shift towards the transition period, due to expire at the end of 2020. Boris Johnson has previously stated that he would not ask the EU for an extension to the transition period (decision must be made before the end of June), making for a tight schedule for the UK and EU to agree an FTA (average time taken for a trade deal is 4yrs), which in turn keeps the risk of a no-deal Brexit on the table. However, given Boris Johnson’s sizeable majority he may feel less pressure to maintain his rhetoric that he will not extend the transition period.

From the EU’s perspective, Brussels expect trade talks will begin in March, noting that an ambitious trade deal is unlikely to be negotiated and ratified by December 2020 with only the possibility of a quick FTA on EU terms.

Bank of England: The election outcome is likely to see a reduction in political uncertainty that has stifled UK economic activity since the EU referendum, thus potentially prompting the Bank of England to shift towards a more neutral stance. That said, this will also be predicated on a notable improvement in UK data, particularly that of the jobs markets as well as a consistent rise in business investment going forward.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Spikes as Poll Project Large Election Win for Boris Johnson
GBP/USD Spikes as Poll Project Large Election Win for Boris Johnson
2019-12-12 22:11:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & EUR/GBP: Charts to Watch as Pound Volatility Soars
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & EUR/GBP: Charts to Watch as Pound Volatility Soars
2019-12-12 20:51:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Surge on Potential Trade Deal
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Surge on Potential Trade Deal
2019-12-12 20:30:00
Dow Jones Soars as US and China Agree to Trade Deal in Principle
Dow Jones Soars as US and China Agree to Trade Deal in Principle
2019-12-12 19:45:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.