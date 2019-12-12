We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2019-12-12 20:36:00
Euro Stable as ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, Pledges Strategic Review
2019-12-12 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Spikes as Poll Project Large Election Win for Boris Johnson
2019-12-12 22:11:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & EUR/GBP: Charts to Watch as Pound Volatility Soars
2019-12-12 20:51:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Rally May Extend on Trade Deal
2019-12-13 00:00:00
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2019-12-12 20:36:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Fails at Downtrend Resistance - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-12 16:18:00
Gold price outlook: uptick post FOMC but investors remain wary of tariff developments
2019-12-12 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Meet Trend Resistance, Near-term Turn Lower Looks Next
2019-12-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

British Pound surges after UK exit poll shows Conservatives expected to win 368 seats out of 650

Real Time News
  • Large Conservative Majority expected, What Happens Next? $GBP https://t.co/Mz4kZXuFUX
  • Reaction from EU - Brussels expect trade talks will start in March. - However, they do not believe an ambitious trade deal is possible to be negotiated and ratified by Dec 2020 - Only possibility is quick FTA on EU terms - BBC's Adler $GBP
  • RT @EdwardLawrence: The source says a signing ceremony will not happen with President Xi. There will be a rollout of the agreement by the W…
  • RT @EdwardLawrence: The source says Dec 15th tariffs do not go forward. There will be a small reduction in tariffs on some Chinese goods as…
  • RT @EdwardLawrence: A trade source tells me this is a historic day. US & China agree to a Phase One deal on Paper. The source says Chinese…
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Tankan Large Manufacturing Index (4Q), Actual: 0 Expected: 3 Previous: 5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-12
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Tankan Large Manufacturers Outlook (4Q), Actual: 0 Expected: 3 Previous: 2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-12
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Tankan Small Non-Manufacturing Outlook (4Q), Actual: 1 Expected: 3 Previous: 1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-12
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Tankan Large All Industry Capex (4Q), Actual: 6.8% Expected: 6.0% Previous: 6.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-12
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Tankan Large Non-Manufacturing Index (4Q), Actual: 20 Expected: 16 Previous: 21 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-12
GBP/USD Spikes as Poll Project Large Election Win for Boris Johnson

GBP/USD Spikes as Poll Project Large Election Win for Boris Johnson

2019-12-12 22:11:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

General Election Analysis & Talking Points

  • Boris Johnson Majority Expected by UK Exit Polls

Sterling soars to Fresh 2019 High in reaction to Conservative Win

GBP/USD has spiked higher by over 2% in reaction to the UK Exit Poll, which projects a larger than expected majority for the Conservative party of 368 seats. As such, a majority of this size will pave the way for a smooth Brexit process with Boris Johnson able to pass his deal through parliament (December 20th had been touted as a potential voting day) with ease and take the UK out of the EU at the end of January.

UK Exit Poll Projects Larger than Expected Conservative Majority

Conservatives: 368 (+50)

Labour: 191 (-71)

Lib Dems: 13 (+1)

Brexit Party: 0

SNP: 55 (+20)

Green Party: 1 (unchanged)

Other: 22

GBPUSD PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (INTRADAY)

GBPUSD Soars on Conservative Landslide

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & EUR/GBP: Charts to Watch as Pound Volatility Soars
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & EUR/GBP: Charts to Watch as Pound Volatility Soars
2019-12-12 20:51:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Surge on Potential Trade Deal
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Surge on Potential Trade Deal
2019-12-12 20:30:00
Dow Jones Soars as US and China Agree to Trade Deal in Principle
Dow Jones Soars as US and China Agree to Trade Deal in Principle
2019-12-12 19:45:00
Euro Stable as ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, Pledges Strategic Review
Euro Stable as ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, Pledges Strategic Review
2019-12-12 14:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.