Real Time News
  • UK ELECTION EXIT POLL CONSERVATIVES - 368 LABOUR - 191 This would be the Tory party’s largest majority since Margaret Thatchers’s third term, and Labour’s lowest share of parliament since 1983. #Brexit #UKElection #UKelection2019
  • GBP/USD soars in reaction to exit poll https://t.co/8ugage3eIv
  • UK Election Exit Poll Majority for Boris Johnson expected 368 seats
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 59.27 (+0.87%), ICE Brent Crude 64.35 (+0.99%), NYM NYH Gasoline 163.35 (+0.46%). [delayed]
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BRAKnEBlU5
  • These next few sessions we will find out just how much #TradeDeal optimism has already been baked into expectations after Trump signed off on the agreement to avert the December 15 tariff raise #tradewar
  • RT @IGSquawk: UK polling closes in just under 15 mins at 2200 GMT- exit polls to follow immediately after. Cable weekly options straddle r…
  • Latest statement from the @NewYorkFed regarding repurchase operations details that the Fed's easy-money spigot is flowing smoothly as the FOMC pumps up to $155B of liquidity into the financial system each day Link: https://t.co/4EBCPJSLc6 $USD $DXY $TNX $XAU $SPX
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP U.K. General Election - Polls Close due at 22:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-12
  • All set for the #GE2019 coverage. @DailyFXTeam will be keeping you up-to-date with the latest General Election results UK Exit Poll in 15-minutes $GBP
Dow Jones Soars as US and China Agree to Trade Deal in Principle

Dow Jones Soars as US and China Agree to Trade Deal in Principle

2019-12-12 19:45:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones Forecast:

  • The Dow Jones surged to record levels on the back of a dovish FOMC rate decision and hopeful trade war headlines
  • The Nasdaq 100 followed suit as growth-sensitive tech stocks, like the semiconductor sector, pulled the index higher
  • Now, traders will have to wait for confirmation the deal has been signed by both parties before the Industrial Average can look to consolidate at record levels

Dow Jones Soars as US and China Agree to Trade Deal in Principle

US equities were sent soaring on Thursday as rumors of a US-China trade deal crossed the newswire, compounding optimism from Wednesday’s dovish FOMC rate decision. On the matter, President Trump issued an encouraging Tweet, saying the two sides are “getting very close to a big deal.” In response, risk appetite surged, and growth-sensitive semiconductor stocks charged to the forefront as the SOX ETF notched an all-time high alongside the Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 1 - Minute Time Frame (December 12, 2019) (Chart 1)

dow jones chart on trade war headlines

Simultaneously, a collection of stocks ranging from Apple and Microsoft to Berkshire and Accenture touched all-time highs of their own before trade optimism was exchanged for apprehension when market participants learned the terms of the prospective trade deal were sent to China last week. Consequently, uncertainty took hold as investors became unsure of China’s likelihood to accept the proposal.

The terms would see the United States slash current tariffs by 50% and cancel the proposed December 15 hike in exchange for significant agricultural purchases, wider access to China’s financial services sector and better protection of intellectual property. Despite a track record of little tangible trade war progress, the broad-market reaction suggests investor confidence in the trade headlines this time around.

Evidently, such confidence was warranted as Bloomberg reported the United States has agreed to a trade deal with China “in principle” and the agreement now awaits President Trump’s signoff. The headline sent stocks soaring once more, as they returned to levels seen earlier in the session. While the market’s reaction suggests a concrete development, caution may still be warranted as the two parties reportedly “reached a trade deal in principle” weeks ago only for it to fizzle out before signatures could be penned. Thus, there is still ample opportunity for history to repeat itself which could see recent gains for the Dow Jones unravel. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and developments as the story unfolds.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Stock Market Crashes: Current Climate Compared to Prior Conditions

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

