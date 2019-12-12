Brexit Briefing: Voters Head to the Polls in UK General Election

GBP price, UK General Election:

Voting has begun in the UK General Election, with the polls due to close at 10pm local time, an exit poll to be published soon after and results expected late Thursday and on Friday

GBP/USD is firmer while EUR/GBP is steady.

GBP/USD and FTSE 100 firm as UK heads to the polls

Voting has begun in the UK General Election and will end at 2200 GMT, with an exit poll soon after and results due to come in overnight Thursday/Friday. In early European trading, GBP/USD is modestly higher.

Meanwhile, EUR/GBP is broadly stable ahead of the election results, which are announced seat by seat as the night progresses.

On the London stock market, the FTSE 100 index was up 0.5% at 7,251 in early trading.

