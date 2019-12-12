We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Outlook Ahead of ECB, Post-FOMC Analysis
2019-12-12 07:30:00
EUR Price Outlook: Euro Eyes ECB Meeting, Lagarde After Fed
2019-12-11 18:02:00
Brexit Briefing: Voters Head to the Polls in UK General Election
2019-12-12 09:00:00
GBP/USD Breaks 5-Year Resistance, EUR/GBP Testing Key Support
2019-12-12 01:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-11 16:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-11 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook May Turn Bullish If Key Chart Hurdle Falls
2019-12-12 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Support Rebound to Face FOMC- GLD Levels
2019-12-11 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Crude Oil Price May Climb on OPEC Meeting Outcome if Trade War Allows
2019-12-10 19:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Brexit Briefing: Voters Head to the Polls in UK General Election

2019-12-12 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, UK General Election:

  • Voting has begun in the UK General Election, with the polls due to close at 10pm local time, an exit poll to be published soon after and results expected late Thursday and on Friday
  • GBP/USD is firmer while EUR/GBP is steady.

GBP/USD and FTSE 100 firm as UK heads to the polls

Voting has begun in the UK General Election and will end at 2200 GMT, with an exit poll soon after and results due to come in overnight Thursday/Friday. In early European trading, GBP/USD is modestly higher.

GBP/USD Price Chart, 10-Minute Timeframe (December 11-12, 2019)

Latest GBPUSD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Listen in to our UK General Election special webinar, hosted by DailyFX analyst Justin McQueen, at 0430 GMT Friday. You can sign up here

Meanwhile, EUR/GBP is broadly stable ahead of the election results, which are announced seat by seat as the night progresses.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, 10-Minute Timeframe (December 11-12, 2019)

Latest EURGBP price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

On the London stock market, the FTSE 100 index was up 0.5% at 7,251 in early trading.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 9% 5%
Weekly -1% 13% 7%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

