China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-09 18:00:00
US Dollar Sporting Bearish Patterns Evidenced through GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2019-12-09 16:57:00
Brexit Briefing: Nigel Farage's Election Strategy Backfires
2019-12-10 09:00:00
British Pound May Fall on Industrial Data Ahead of UK Election
2019-12-10 08:00:00
US Dollar Returns to Resistance Ahead of CPI, FOMC
2019-12-09 19:41:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-09 18:00:00
Gold Price Nudging Slowly Higher, Silver Outlook Supportive Ahead of Risk
2019-12-10 09:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise as Markets Eye Fed, UK Vote, US Tariffs
2019-12-10 07:00:00
EURUSD Forecast Top Risk Between Fed and ECB, Pound and AUDUSD Risk Volatility
2019-12-09 13:30:00
Gold Buying Resumes, Silver Prices Underperform Gold, Oil Bulls Ease - COT Report
2019-12-09 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Gold Price Nudging Slowly Higher, Silver Outlook Supportive Ahead of Risk

2019-12-10 09:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price, Silver Price - Forecast, Technical Analysis and Charts:

  • Gold ticking higher as fundamental risk events near.
  • Silver respecting 200-dma support.

Brand New Q4 2019 Gold Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

DailyFX Interactive Global Commodities Infographic

Gold Price Analysis:

There is a raft of high importance risk event scheduled this week, all capable of changing risk sentiment. Gold continues to push marginally higher but remains constrained. The spot price is currently trading either side of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,463.5/oz. with the 20-day moving average currently just $1 higher. The 20-dma was broken last week but the move has re-traced and above here the 50-dma continues to act as resistance. Gold will need to break above all three of these indicators to move higher with the December 4 high of $1,484.5/oz. the initial target, before $1,500/oz. and the cluster of recent highs around $1,515/oz. and $1,520/oz. Gold’s volatility – measured by ATR – is at multi-month lows.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold Price Chart (April -December 10, 2019)

Price of gold chart with technical indicators

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Silver Price Analysis:

Silver continues to respect support around the $16.50 level, a trading area last seen four-months ago. The technical set-up remains neutral but if silver respects the 200-dma , currently around $16.45, then it may look to push higher, especially as the CCI indicator shows that the market is currently oversold. If silver can hold these levels, then a break higher is looking likely, especially if it can break the recent sequence of lower highs by closing above $17.31. This would also see both the 20- and 50-day moving averages broken. As with gold, volaitility is at a multi-month low.

Silver Price Daily Chart (January – December 10, 2019)

silver price daily chart with technical indicators

IG Client Sentiment shows that how traders are positioned in a wide range of assets and markets. Retail customers are 79% net-long gold, but daily and weekly changes give us a mixed outlook.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Gold or Silver – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

