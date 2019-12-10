Gold Price Nudging Slowly Higher, Silver Outlook Supportive Ahead of Risk

Gold Price, Silver Price - Forecast, Technical Analysis and Charts:

Gold ticking higher as fundamental risk events near.

Silver respecting 200-dma support.

Gold Price Analysis:

There is a raft of high importance risk event scheduled this week, all capable of changing risk sentiment. Gold continues to push marginally higher but remains constrained. The spot price is currently trading either side of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,463.5/oz. with the 20-day moving average currently just $1 higher. The 20-dma was broken last week but the move has re-traced and above here the 50-dma continues to act as resistance. Gold will need to break above all three of these indicators to move higher with the December 4 high of $1,484.5/oz. the initial target, before $1,500/oz. and the cluster of recent highs around $1,515/oz. and $1,520/oz. Gold’s volatility – measured by ATR – is at multi-month lows.

Gold Price Chart (April -December 10, 2019)

Silver Price Analysis:

Silver continues to respect support around the $16.50 level, a trading area last seen four-months ago. The technical set-up remains neutral but if silver respects the 200-dma , currently around $16.45, then it may look to push higher, especially as the CCI indicator shows that the market is currently oversold. If silver can hold these levels, then a break higher is looking likely, especially if it can break the recent sequence of lower highs by closing above $17.31. This would also see both the 20- and 50-day moving averages broken. As with gold, volaitility is at a multi-month low.

Silver Price Daily Chart (January – December 10, 2019)

IG Client Sentiment shows that how traders are positioned in a wide range of assets and markets. Retail customers are 79% net-long gold, but daily and weekly changes give us a mixed outlook.

