Sterling (GBP) Analysis - GBP/USD Rally Continues on Latest Poll Boost

Iran's next year budget eyes oil prices at $50/bbl, according to an official on shana

LIVE NOW: Join Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX as he reviews key event risk in the week ahead and help strategize how to approach FX markets. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/390818203?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Join @MBForex 's at 8:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT for his weekly #scalping #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/EVKjMNdJ6M

Libya's NOC has declared a force majeure on Mellitah crude loading, according to Reuters

LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX as he reviews key event risk in the week ahead and help strategize how to approach FX markets. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/390818203?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.90%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BZpmb8E27U

LIVE NOW: Join Analyst @nickcawley1 as he discusses the outlook for UK financial markets in the week ahead! Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/614330707?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/12:30 AM GMT to prepare for major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/QscMCDP1ud https://t.co/KJpPdsyeGn

Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.22% Gold: 0.22% Oil - US Crude: -0.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/64XxgDkWYe