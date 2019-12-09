We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breakout Levels Could End Consolidation - Euro to USD Technical Analysis
2019-12-09 10:30:00
US Dollar Longs Extended, EUR/USD Sold Sharply, CAD Selling Reverses - COT Report
2019-12-09 09:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Analysis - GBP/USD Rally Continues on Latest Poll Boost
2019-12-09 10:30:00
US Dollar Longs Extended, EUR/USD Sold Sharply, CAD Selling Reverses - COT Report
2019-12-09 09:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, BoC Outlook Jawboned by Jobs Data. Yen May Fall
2019-12-09 00:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-06 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Buying Resumes, Silver Prices Underperform Gold, Oil Bulls Ease - COT Report
2019-12-09 12:00:00
Gold Price Continues to Test for Support Ahead of FOMC Meeting
2019-12-09 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Buying Resumes, Silver Prices Underperform Gold, Oil Bulls Ease - COT Report
2019-12-09 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Retreat Before FOMC, UK Election
2019-12-09 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Iran's next year budget eyes oil prices at $50/bbl, according to an official on shana
  • LIVE NOW: Join Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX as he reviews key event risk in the week ahead and help strategize how to approach FX markets. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/390818203?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Join @MBForex 's at 8:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT for his weekly #scalping #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/EVKjMNdJ6M
  • Libya's NOC has declared a force majeure on Mellitah crude loading, according to Reuters
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX as he reviews key event risk in the week ahead and help strategize how to approach FX markets. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/390818203?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.90%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BZpmb8E27U
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst @nickcawley1 as he discusses the outlook for UK financial markets in the week ahead! Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/614330707?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/12:30 AM GMT to prepare for major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/QscMCDP1ud https://t.co/KJpPdsyeGn
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.22% Gold: 0.22% Oil - US Crude: -0.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/64XxgDkWYe
  • Fear the steepeners https://t.co/fEfBdKDfYR
Sterling (GBP) Analysis - GBP/USD Rally Continues on Latest Poll Boost

Sterling (GBP) Analysis - GBP/USD Rally Continues on Latest Poll Boost

2019-12-09 10:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Sterling Price (GBP) Analysis, Price and Charts

  • Latest Survation poll gives the Conservative Party a 14-point lead.
  • GBP/USD makes fresh multi-month high.

Q4 GBP Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

GBP/USD – Nearing a Complete Reversal of the March-September Sell-Off

The latest Survation poll of UK voting intentions published Monday shows the UK Conservative party extending its lead over Labour to nearly 14 percentage points, indicating a working majority in parliament for PM Boris Johnson. The Survation poll was the most accurate poll in the 2017 General Election.

This follows on from a weekend Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper that showed the Conservatives holding a 15-point lead. The Guardian newspaper’s poll of polls – an equally-weighted poll of polls over a moving 14-day period – shows the Conservative party with a 10-percentage point lead, ahead of Thursday’s General Election.

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: British Pound Driving Higher into General Election Week.

Sterling continues to price-in a Conservative government with a working majority and is testing levels against the US dollar last seen in early May. Above here the March high at 1.3382 comes into view, and a print here would see the 14 big figure sell-off seen between March and early-September completely re-traced. Sterling’s downside remains very limited unless the polls prove to be inaccurate and Johnson does not gain a working majority on Thursday.

The latest Commitment of Traders report shows non-commercial accounts reducing their GBP net-short positions as investors boost fresh net-long holdings of Sterling.

US Dollar Longs Extended, EUR/USD Sold Sharply, CAD Selling Reverses – COT Report.

The IG Client Sentiment indicator shows traders are 55% net-short GBP/USD, which normally would give us a bullish contrarian bias. However, recent daily and weekly changes currently give us a mixed outlook for GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (February – December 9, 2019)

GBP/USD Price Chart Showing Sterling Rallying Higher

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Consumer Sentiment Beat Adds to NFP Enthusiasm in Markets
Consumer Sentiment Beat Adds to NFP Enthusiasm in Markets
2019-12-06 16:16:00
Canadian Dollar Crushed on Weak Employment Data - USD/CAD Soars
Canadian Dollar Crushed on Weak Employment Data - USD/CAD Soars
2019-12-06 14:03:00
US Dollar Soars as Solid Jobs Report Underscores Less-Dovish Fed
US Dollar Soars as Solid Jobs Report Underscores Less-Dovish Fed
2019-12-06 13:44:00
US Dollar, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
US Dollar, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2019-12-06 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.