GBP/USD Calm Before the Storm, EUR/USD Eyes Resistance - US Market Open
GBP: The Pound has begun the week on the front foot with the currency paring Friday’s NFP led decline. This came after weekend opinion polls continued to show a sizeable lead for the Tories ranging from an 8-15ppt lead. While UK data in the form of GDP is due to be released tomorrow, much of the focus will remain on Thursday’s UK election, which will generate the most volatility for the Pound.
EUR: With equity markets starting the week on a soft tone, safe haven currencies have been performing better this morning with the likes of the Euro edging higher. In recent weeks, it has become increasingly apparent that the Euro is becoming an attractive funding currency and thus in times of risk aversion, the Euro has been underpinned. Alongside this, German trade figures had also surprised to the upside with exports rising 1.2% against expectations for a contraction of 0.3% and thus adding to the narrative that the Eurozone economy may be starting to show signs of stabilising. On the technical front, near-term resistance is situated at 1.1100.
Economic Calendar (9/12/19)
WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY
