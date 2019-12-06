Canadian Dollar Crushed on Weak Employment Data - USD/CAD Soars

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD: US Dollar Volatility Elevated Around Nonfarm Payrolls
2019-12-06 12:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar After NFP: GBP/USD, USD/CAD Testing Key Chart Levels
2019-12-06 15:00:00
Sterling - GBP/USD Rally Simmers at Multi-Month High, US Non-Farm Payrolls Ahead
2019-12-06 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups Across the US Dollar
2019-12-05 19:48:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Gold Price: Key Chart Levels in Focus - XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2019-12-05 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Rips into Resistance – WTI Trade Levels
2019-12-05 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • the big test $GBPUSD - how aggressive will cable bulls remain to be? Flew into orbit earlier this week and general election is next Thursday. NFP brought just enough USD strength to pullback to support at prior res https://t.co/ZW3BNz3cAO
  • $EURUSD held below the earlier-week swing-high, working on a bearish engulf on d1. still a lot of day left but confirmed close re-opens door to 1.1000 re-tests https://t.co/0e34Br9A6y
  • $AUDUSD somewhat subdued with this $USD move, short-term wedge brewing, nothing directional yet https://t.co/AwuYMPkElU
  • White House Advisor Kudlow says Trump is liking what he sees in trade talks $SPX $DXY
  • $USDCHF Q4 range getting a little bump after $USD strength shows post NFP https://t.co/NuM9QeMZgO
  • University of Michigan Sentiment (Dec P): Actual: 99.2 Expected: 97.0 Previous: 96.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • US Dollar After NFP: GBP/USD, USD/CAD Testing Key Chart Levels https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/12/06/US-Dollar-usd-after-NFP-gbpusd-usdcad-testing-key-levels-js56.html https://t.co/FHw2UnrYrn
  • White House Advisor Kudlow says we are close to two very powerful deals on trade, will help GDP - BBG
  • Oil prices breaking out.... Brent crude +2% https://t.co/5bNWX4xx83
  • $GBPUSD has made its first, unsuccessful, attempt at the May high at 1.3177 which guards the short-term target at 1.3382. Get your GBP/USD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/YsNUX3PqxQ https://t.co/tA0JopcCLQ
Canadian Dollar Crushed on Weak Employment Data - USD/CAD Soars

Canadian Dollar Crushed on Weak Employment Data - USD/CAD Soars

2019-12-06 14:03:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

CAD Price Analysis & News

  • USD/CAD Spikes Higher on Strong Canadian Jobs Data
  • Employment contracts for second consecutive month

Canadian Jobs Report Recap

The Canadian employment report showed a sizeable drop of 71.2k, significantly worse against an expected 10k increase. The fall in employment had also been distributed evenly between both full-time workers (-38.4k) and part-time workers (-32.8k). Elsewhere, the unemployment rate surprised on the upside, gaining 0.4ppts to 5.9%, despite the fact that the participation rate saw a slight dip. The wage component had also missed expectations rising 4.4%, against an expected 4.5%. Overall, this is a weak data point, which has naturally seen the Canadian Dollar come under notable selling pressure. While BoC’s Lane recently stated that they had not been considering an insurance rate cut, this will likely provide some concerns for the central bank and thus will remain data dependent when considering its next move.

Employment Change -71.2k vs. Exp. 10k (Prev. -1.8k)

Unemployment Rate 5.9% vs. Exp. 5.5% (Prev. 5.5%)

Canadian Labour Market

Market Response

In reaction to the weak labour market report, the Canadian Dollar fell sharply against the US Dollar, resulting in USD/CAD rising to session highs of 1.3250. While money markets are less than 60% priced for a BoC rate cut in 2020, continued signs of weakness in the Canadian economy is likely to force the central bank into an insurance cut.

USDCAD Price Chart: 1-minute time Frame (Intraday)

Canadian Dollar Crushed on Weak Employment Data - USD/CAD Soars

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Soars as Solid Jobs Report Underscores Less-Dovish Fed
US Dollar Soars as Solid Jobs Report Underscores Less-Dovish Fed
2019-12-06 13:44:00
US Dollar, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
US Dollar, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2019-12-06 13:30:00
Sterling - GBP/USD Rally Simmers at Multi-Month High, US Non-Farm Payrolls Ahead
Sterling - GBP/USD Rally Simmers at Multi-Month High, US Non-Farm Payrolls Ahead
2019-12-06 09:00:00
British Pound Outlook Bullish Ahead of BBC Debate, UK Election
British Pound Outlook Bullish Ahead of BBC Debate, UK Election
2019-12-06 04:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.