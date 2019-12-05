We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Euro Outlook Clouded Amid Regional Slowdown, EU-US Trade War
2019-12-05 08:00:00
2019-12-05 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Undermined by Fears of US-EU Trade War
2019-12-05 05:40:00
2019-12-05 05:40:00
GBP/USD
Brexit Briefing: Likely Timetable if Conservatives Win UK General Election
2019-12-05 09:00:00
2019-12-05 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD
2019-12-05 03:00:00
2019-12-05 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Snaps Dollar Uptrend at Last, UK Polls Boost GBP/JPY
2019-12-05 02:00:00
2019-12-05 02:00:00
NZD/USD Uptrend Extends on RBNZ Capital Review, USD/JPY May Rise
2019-12-05 00:00:00
2019-12-05 00:00:00
Gold
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains As Market Looks To OPEC, Aramco IPO
2019-12-05 07:22:00
2019-12-05 07:22:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Constrained by Downtrend, US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-04 18:48:00
2019-12-04 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Crude Oil Volatility Soars amid OPEC Risk, Investors Bet on Oil Price Breakout
2019-12-05 09:15:00
2019-12-05 09:15:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains As Market Looks To OPEC, Aramco IPO
2019-12-05 07:22:00
2019-12-05 07:22:00
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
2019-12-04 05:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Brexit Briefing: Likely Timetable if Conservatives Win UK General Election

2019-12-05 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • The strength of Sterling suggests that a Conservative victory in the December 12 UK General Election is now priced in to GBP/USD and the GBP crosses.
  • If so, the Pound could ease back after the results are known, with attention then turning to the Conservatives’ January 31 deadline for the UK Parliament to pass the current exit deal.

GBP firm on prospect of Conservative election victory

Sterling’s strength over the past few days suggests that the FX market is now pricing in a victory by the ruling Conservatives in the UK General Election on December 12 – indicating that GBP/USD and the Pound crosses could ease back after the election is over.

The latest opinion polls suggest a lead of between 7% and 10% for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party, indicating that GBP/USD could reverse on profit-taking after breaking through resistance at 1.30 this week. However, that level could now provide support and limit any losses.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Hourly Timeframe (November 29 – December 5, 2019)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Brexit Glossary - Brexit Jargon and Terms Explained

If the Conservatives were to win, attention will likely turn then to Johnson’s January 31 deadline for the UK Parliament to pass the deal agreed by him with the EU. However, even if it passes that will not end the Brexit debate. Two more dates will then be the focus of attention: the July 1 deadline for extending UK-EU trade talks and December 31 for a UK-EU trade deal.

If the opposition Labour Party should win, defying the opinion polls, Sterling would likely drop further. Then the key dates to watch would be March, by which time Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that a new deal will be in place, and June, when he has promised a referendum on the new deal.

The most uncertain outcome would be a hung Parliament, with no party winning an overall majority.

Brexit Timeline – The Path Ahead

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

Resources to help you trade the forex markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.