EUR/USD
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-05 13:15:00
Euro Outlook Clouded Amid Regional Slowdown, EU-US Trade War
2019-12-05 08:00:00
GBP/USD
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-05 13:15:00
Brexit Briefing: Likely Timetable if Conservatives Win UK General Election
2019-12-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-05 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Snaps Dollar Uptrend at Last, UK Polls Boost GBP/JPY
2019-12-05 02:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price: Key Chart Levels in Focus - XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2019-12-05 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains As Market Looks To OPEC, Aramco IPO
2019-12-05 07:22:00
Oil - US Crude
News
AUD/USD Down Under, Crude Oil Prices Choppy on OPEC - US Market Open
2019-12-05 14:30:00
Crude Oil Volatility Soars amid OPEC Risk, Investors Bet on Oil Price Breakout
2019-12-05 09:15:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
  • BoC's Lane: - Global risks and market pricing has disconnect - CAD in pretty narrow range lately $USDCAD $CAD
  • BoC's Lane says the governing council did not mull the merits of an insurance cut ahead of the December 4th announcement $CAD
  • The strength of Sterling suggests that a Conservative victory in the December 12 UK General Election is now priced in to $GBPUSD and the GBP crosses.Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/fV8ZXq6H4i https://t.co/mbAuzq0aHg
  • OPEC+ JMMC is said to recommend 500kbpd reduction in output quota
  • Saudi Oil Official tells Amena Bakr that no deeper cut is being advocated by Saudi Arabia
  • RT @Amena__Bakr: “No deeper cut being advocated by the kingdom,” a saudi oil official tells @energyintel #OOTT #opec
  • Canadian Dollar Surges post-BoC, USD/CAD Breaks Down: CAD Outlook https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/12/05/canadian-dollar-surges-post-boc-usdcad-breaks-down-us-dollar-to-canadian-dollar-price-outlook-js56.html $USDCAD https://t.co/L8h3r6WHzE
  • OPEC+ Ministerial panel discusses deepening oil cuts by 500kbpd, according to two sources - RTRS #OOTT
  • Aside from key inflation indicators remaining on target, it seems like the risk of stoking financial vulnerabilities is another big factor the Bank of Canada has refused to capitulate and join other dovish central banks around the world slashing policy interest rates $CAD #BOC https://t.co/i3MGdZIIy8
  • BoC Deputy Governor Lane - There is no reason for the BoC to move in step with the Fed when it comes to rate moves
AUD/USD Down Under, Crude Oil Prices Choppy on OPEC - US Market Open

AUD/USD Down Under, Crude Oil Prices Choppy on OPEC - US Market Open

2019-12-05 14:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – AUD/USD Drops, Crude Oil Prices Choppy on OPEC

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

Crude Oil: As to be expected, it has been a volatile session thus far for crude oil futures amid the bi-annual OPEC meeting. Brent crude futures had hit highs of $63.84 early in the European session following reports that OPEC may consider deeper cuts of 500kbpd. However, deeper cuts had later been rebuffed by Saudi official sources who noted that Saudi Arabia are not advocating deeper cuts. As is usually the case, oil prices are likely to swing back and forth amid the flurry of OPEC source reports. (full report)

AUD/USD Down Under, Crude Oil Prices Choppy on OPEC - US Market Open

*3-month correlation with Brent crude oil

AUD: The RBA’s unease over subdued household consumption, which had been highlighted in the Q3 GDP report, looks to have spilled into Q4 with the October retail sales dropping to 0%, missing expectations of 0.3%. Consequently, the Australian Dollar is among the underperformers in the G10 complex and thus looks to make a retest of 0.68 with a move lower in AUD/NZD also likely to be favoured.

AUD/USD Down Under, Crude Oil Prices Choppy on OPEC - US Market Open

Source: RBA

AUD/USD Down Under, Crude Oil Prices Choppy on OPEC - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (5/12/19)

AUD/USD Down Under, Crude Oil Prices Choppy on OPEC - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Crude Oil Volatility Soars amid OPEC Risk, Investors Bet on Oil Price Breakout” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  2. Gold Price: Key Chart Levels in Focus - XAU/USD Technical Forecast” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  3. DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Appears to Have Only Been a Pullback” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

