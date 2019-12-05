AUD/USD Down Under, Crude Oil Prices Choppy on OPEC - US Market Open

BoC's Lane: - Global risks and market pricing has disconnect - CAD in pretty narrow range lately $USDCAD $CAD

BoC's Lane says the governing council did not mull the merits of an insurance cut ahead of the December 4th announcement $CAD

The strength of Sterling suggests that a Conservative victory in the December 12 UK General Election is now priced in to $GBPUSD and the GBP crosses.Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/fV8ZXq6H4i https://t.co/mbAuzq0aHg

OPEC+ JMMC is said to recommend 500kbpd reduction in output quota

Saudi Oil Official tells Amena Bakr that no deeper cut is being advocated by Saudi Arabia

Canadian Dollar Surges post-BoC, USD/CAD Breaks Down: CAD Outlook https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/12/05/canadian-dollar-surges-post-boc-usdcad-breaks-down-us-dollar-to-canadian-dollar-price-outlook-js56.html $USDCAD https://t.co/L8h3r6WHzE

OPEC+ Ministerial panel discusses deepening oil cuts by 500kbpd, according to two sources - RTRS #OOTT

Aside from key inflation indicators remaining on target, it seems like the risk of stoking financial vulnerabilities is another big factor the Bank of Canada has refused to capitulate and join other dovish central banks around the world slashing policy interest rates $CAD #BOC https://t.co/i3MGdZIIy8