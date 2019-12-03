President Trump on China Trade Deal - May Wait Until After 2020 Election
- US-China Trade Deal May be Delayed
- Risk Assets Turn Negative
US President Trump has warned China that he may wait until after the 2020 US Presidential elections to strike a long-awaited trade deal. Speaking in London, President Trump opined, ‘In some ways I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal, but they want to make a deal now and we will see whether or not the deal is going to be right’. Trump added that he had ‘no deadline’ for the deal and that a delay may be better. MArkets have been looking forward to phase one of the US-China trade deal to be announced over the last few weeks, boosting risk sentiment.
US-China trade talks have rattled the financial markets for nearly two years, with global growth prospects impacted by the spat between the world’s two largest economies.
Financial markets turned risk-off on the announcement with equities falling, while traditional risk-off assets including gold and the Japanese Yen picked-up a bid.
Gold Price Five Minute Chart (December 3, 2019)
