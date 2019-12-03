We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
2019-12-03 09:10:00
EUR/USD Opening Range in Focus as US Mulls Higher Tariffs for Europe
2019-12-03 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
2019-12-03 09:10:00
Brexit Briefing: Focus on Post-Brexit US-UK Trade Deal as Trump Visits UK
2019-12-03 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
2019-12-03 09:10:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD May Fall on US-EU Trade War, China Tariffs Loom
2019-12-02 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
President Trump on China Trade Deal - May Wait Until After 2020 Election
2019-12-03 11:22:00
Gold Price Bid as US President Trump Warns of New European Tariffs
2019-12-03 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Near Highs as New US Tariff Threat Sinks Risk Appetite
2019-12-03 07:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on How OPEC+ Alliance Evolves
2019-12-03 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

President Trump Says it Might be Better to Wait Until After 2020 Election for China Trade Deal

Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex as he discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Why should you set trading goals? How can it help regardless of what your #tradingstyle is? Find out: https://t.co/AYdD7ODlv1 https://t.co/f3DKbBRa72
  • RT @iv_technicals: $VIX curve: change since last Friday https://t.co/sXCv8AIONs
  • RT @YuanTalks: #US President #Trump said he had no deadline for reaching a trade deal with #China and it might be better to wait until afte…
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my latest webinar on market sentiment. Please join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?chid=9&QPID=917711
  • USD/CAD Develops Reversal & Continuation Patterns - USD vs Canadian Dollar Price more details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2019/12/03/USDCAD-Develops-Reversal-Continuation-Patterns---USD-vs-Canadian-Dollar-Price-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/CSCQKwIrgU
  • White House have considered kicking Huawei out of the US banking system, according to CNBC sources
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex as he discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • LIVE NOW: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he keeps you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/irp56sYIEc
President Trump on China Trade Deal - May Wait Until After 2020 Election

President Trump on China Trade Deal - May Wait Until After 2020 Election

2019-12-03 11:22:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

*** Breaking News – Further Updates Later ***

  • US-China Trade Deal May be Delayed
  • Risk Assets Turn Negative

Q4 USD Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

US President Trump has warned China that he may wait until after the 2020 US Presidential elections to strike a long-awaited trade deal. Speaking in London, President Trump opined, ‘In some ways I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal, but they want to make a deal now and we will see whether or not the deal is going to be right’. Trump added that he had ‘no deadline’ for the deal and that a delay may be better. MArkets have been looking forward to phase one of the US-China trade deal to be announced over the last few weeks, boosting risk sentiment.

US-China trade talks have rattled the financial markets for nearly two years, with global growth prospects impacted by the spat between the world’s two largest economies.

Financial markets turned risk-off on the announcement with equities falling, while traditional risk-off assets including gold and the Japanese Yen picked-up a bid.

Gold Price Five Minute Chart (December 3, 2019)

Gold price rallies after President Trump warns on US-China trade deal

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Bid as US President Trump Warns of New European Tariffs
Gold Price Bid as US President Trump Warns of New European Tariffs
2019-12-03 10:30:00
Brexit Briefing: Focus on Post-Brexit US-UK Trade Deal as Trump Visits UK
Brexit Briefing: Focus on Post-Brexit US-UK Trade Deal as Trump Visits UK
2019-12-03 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Gains As RBA Holds Rates as Expected. GDP Up Next
Australian Dollar Gains As RBA Holds Rates as Expected. GDP Up Next
2019-12-03 03:30:00
Australian Dollar Could Fall Sharply if RBA QE Becomes 'Live'
Australian Dollar Could Fall Sharply if RBA QE Becomes 'Live'
2019-12-03 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.